Entitled Driver Parked In Front Of The Diesel Pump, So This Guy And His Friend Locked Him Out Of His Subaru

Don’t you just hate stupid, arrogant drivers who are just rude and spiteful?

This man shares a story about a rude car driver who parked his car in front of the diesel pump when he was about to fill his car.

He and his friend asked him nicely to move his vehicle, but instead flipped them off.

Because of this, they made sure that he wouldn’t be able to move his car for a few hours.

Read the full story below.

Park in front of the pump, pay the price. About 10 years ago, I was a welder. My best friend growing up went to school for it, started a business, hired me as a helper and eventually a welder.

This man shares how vehicle owners would park their cars in front of the diesel pumps.

Anyway, we had a diesel truck, and every morning, it had to go to this gas station to fill up. It was a huge gas station, but it has only 2 diesel pumps. People would always park in front of it and just run inside, not even getting gas.

A Subaru driver cut them off and blocked them as they were about to get some diesel.

One morning, we pulled up and some prick in an old slammed Subaru WRX cut us off as we were turning into the gas station. They then parked in front of the diesel pump. The other pump was in use by another guy in construction. He was filling his truck and his bobcat on a trailer so he was gonna be there a while.

They asked politely but his response was rude.

As he gets out of his car, we kindly asked him if he could park elsewhere. He gives us the finger and walks in the store. We sat for a few minutes behind him and nothing. I don’t know what this guy was doing.

So his friend went up to the Subaru and locked it from the inside.

So my buddy, who was always a big line crosser, hops out of our truck, runs up, and sees the Subaru’s running and unlocked. He reaches in and locks the doors. We waited another ten minutes or so, and the other truck left so we went to that pump.

The rude driver freaked out.

This guy is still not out of the store, and it’d been like 15 minutes. Eventually, while we’re filling up, he comes out and realizes his car is locked with the engine running. He starts to freak out about he’s gonna be late for work.

He asked for help, but they refused.

Of course, this jerk decides to ask us for help since we have tools. We just told him to get lost. No idea how he ever solved that as we left shortly after.

