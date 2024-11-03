Entitled Lady Left Her Shopping Cart On Another Customer’s Parking Spot, So They Took The Matters Into Their Own Hands And Taught Her A Lesson

Some people don’t know how to return their shopping carts when they’re already in their parking spot.

Or at least, they don’t bother to take the time.

So when this person was trying to park and an entitled lady left her cart in the space, they did something to teach her a lesson.

Read the full story below.

The Shopping Cart Theory Well, last year, I had to run to my local supermarket to grab a few things. As I was going to park, some entitled lady decided she didn’t need to put her shopping cart in the return area not even 30 feet away. She ended up leaving it in the parking spot I was about to turn in to.

The entitled lady knew what she did was wrong.

She avoided eye contact with me as I begrudgingly reversed and parked on the opposite side of her car, so she had to look at me. Instead, she looked down at her phone hoping I would just move on. Now, I’m not a petty person nor do I like confrontation, but if I remember it correctly, I had had a long day of running errands. And this was the icing on the cake.

So this person took the matters into their own hands.

As a firm believer in the shopping cart theory, I took matters into my own hands. I took the shopping cart that was right next to her window, and rolled it behind her car knowing she had a rearview camera so she wouldn’t hit it. Unless she was totally ignorant of her surroundings.

They went inside, nervous that the lady might be waiting for them outside.

I was quite literally shaking as I walked into the store, thinking this was the worst thing I’ve ever done. I even called my parents asking if I was a horrible person. I was so worried that she’d be waiting for me at my car since it was so obvious I had done it.

They then remind everyone to return their hopping carts.

But when I had got back, her car was gone and the shopping cart had been returned to its rightful place. So all’s well that ends well, I guess. Thanks for reading, and remember to return your shopping carts!

Let’s see what others have to say about this.

This user hates people leaving their carts in parking lots.

This person recalls a similar experience.

This one shares their personal opinion.

Here’s an evil suggestion.

Doing the right thing can give you good karma.

Some people can’t be bothered to do the right thing.

It’s a sad state of affairs.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.