Entitled Neighbor Wanted This Lady To Change Her Halloween Treats Because Her Son Can’t Have Potato Chips, But She Refused To Alter Her Plans For Just That One Kid

Some people can never be grateful and it is just so annoying!

This lady’s neighbor wanted her to keep different Halloween treats for her kid, but she didn’t think it was a good enough reason to swap out her offerings.

Find out what happened!

AITA for not getting special treats for a neighbor kid who has a disability? Every year at Halloween we give out chips instead of candy. My wife and I think it’s fun for the kids to get chips to go along with their candy. We buy ahead of time at Costco so there’s always plenty.

This is where it gets interesting…

What we don’t use will be saved for things like bbq later in the year so people can have their own bags of chips. I have a neighbor Debbie who is really upset about the potato chips we give put because her kid doesn’t eat them. She thinks we should offer some other options to her kid because he has a disability.

She wanted special treatment for her son.

I don’t think that’s fair and I told her it’s extremely rude to ask people who are giving out free stuff for Halloween to change things for just one kid and I’m not doing it. When her child comes and knocks on my door he gets chips like everyone else. I let the kids pick the types of chips from the bowl that they like and I feel like that’s more than generous.

She wasn’t okay with going an extra mile for one kid!

Debbie said other neighbors are accommodating, her child disability for Halloween and I should think of others. I’m older so I think a child should be grateful for whatever they get for free on Halloween and not expect special treatment for a disability when getting free items.

Yikes! People can be really blunt, huh.

Let’s find out what the Reddit community has to say about it.

That’s right! This user think Debbie is pretty audacious!

This person thinks Debbie is extremely entitled and we don’t disagree!

This user makes a good point! Debbie can simply skip this lady’s house.

This user talks logically!

HAHA! That’s a nice one!

The hate for Debbie seems mutual!

She should really consider skipping this lady’s place coming Halloween.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.