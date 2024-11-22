Everything Seemed Normal At The Local Park, But Then A Lady Let Her Service Dogs Go Down The Slide On The Playground

Playground are intended for children, though some playgrounds have rules where adults can only be on the playground if they are there with their children.

While dogs may be like children to some dog owners, they are still not children in reality.

Yet in today’s story, one dog owner seems to think it’s perfectly fine to let her dogs play on the local playground.

Not everyone is happy about it.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling a wheelchair bound lady her service dogs should not be at the playground. Last Friday my wife and I took our 2 kids under 3 to the playground in our neighborhood park. This was a rare Friday where there were no commitments as we usually take them first thing in the morning. As we approached we noticed there were probably a dozen kids there and 2 large labs running in the grassy area unleashed. My wife and I are like the dogs shouldn’t be there unleashed, but our little guy was excited to be at the playground. So we continued.

The parents started talking to some other parents.

We let our boy run around, and the younger one we put in the swing. Some parents that were there started talking to us. They are essentially one big neighborhood parent group and meet up weekly. I didn’t know anyone in this group.

Dogs went down the slide!

My son climbed a structure and went down a slide. Once he was off the slide there were no kids on that structure. A lady that had the 2 dogs there (I still don’t know if she was a parent), let the dogs onto the playground structure and let them go down the slide. I spoke up to this lady and told her to keep her dogs off the equipment.

The lady had excuses about why her dogs should be allowed on the playground.

She told me they were her service dogs. I said, I don’t think service dogs play on playground equipment. She snaps back to me service dogs are allowed to take breaks. She continues saying that we are here every week and no one has ever complained. I say that not everyone is comfortable around dogs and tell her I think it’s selfish to let your dogs on the equipment especially when children are around.

Some parents agree that dogs should be allowed on the playground.

Some parents support her, and said as much to my wife and I. She told me that I should make sure my kids are comfortable around dogs before bringing them around dogs. I told this lady that she was insane and completely missed my point. My wife and I left after this. We noticed a facebook post about us (that we have not engaged) and it seems its 50/50 on if we are wrong.

Dog parks exist for a reason.

Maybe she should take her dogs to a dog park.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

Dogs belong at dog parks.

The service dogs were on duty.

Playgrounds are for kids.

The lady with the dogs was completely wrong.

Imagine taking a kid to play at a dog park!

I can’t believe some of the other parents were on the dog owner’s side!

No one on Reddit seemed to see it her way.

