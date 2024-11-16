Evil Grandma Made Life Miserable For Her Children And Grandchildren, So One Of Them Got Revenge When She Asked Him To Help Her With The Internet

Who knew family could be so mean to one another, and when the older generation is mean, they better watch out, because the younger generation just might get revenge!

In today’s story, a grandson explains the evil things his grandmother has done to his parents. It seems that he learned from the best, because he finds a way to get revenge for all the bad things his grandmother has done over the years!

Find out how how he gets revenge…

I left my grandmother without Internet for four months. So for some context as to why I felt I wanted revenge; My grandmother (on my dad’s side) is just an awful person, I’ll list the reasons here, pick any of them as to the why, frankly, she has more revenge coming her way, I’m just not going out of my way to deliver it. Feel free to skip down to the paragraph marked Petty Revenge to avoid reading too much of a woman you don’t care to know.

First off, my dad had saved up for a nice car for my mother’s birthday present. This was to be a new offer the lot car, her first ever car that wasn’t over 10 years old at purchase. My dad saved 1/4 of the cars worth and used it as a down payment, but put the loan in grandmother’s due to her better credit. He obviously had permission to do so. But because the loan was in grandmother’s name, so was the car. She said my dad could drive it, but she’ll report it stolen if mom is ever caught behind the wheel… Of her own birthday present.

Another time my parents were trying to buy a house, grandmother offered to pay for the full house, just sign here. The contract she gave them was not a deed to a house, but a rental agreement. She wanted 3x the market value in rent and specifically stated that all guests would have to be approved by grandmother prior to the visit. Plus named my 15 yo sister as an unwelcome tenant and visitor. My parents didn’t sign, but noted the attempt.

Years later, my great grandparents both needed help and offered free housing to my parents in exchange for taking care of them, mainly just grocery shopping and helping to get to bed.

Great grandmother lasted the longest but put a stipulation in her will that grandmother got the house, but only after my parents had saved enough to buy their own. Grandmother left an eviction notice on the door for my parents to find coming home from her own mother’s funeral, stating that with all the free rent they had received, they have enough money to move out.

I got a letter in the mail one day after getting engaged to my current wife. It stated that I was to no longer contact my grandmother because the choice I made in a spouse sickens her.

She lists religion as a reason. Odd being that I and my wife both were nonpracticing Christians before we met each other, my parents are agnostics, and grandmother had changed religions 7 times since I was old enough to count, she sometimes was Buddhist or just spiritual, but mainly hoped between different denominations of Christian. There’s more, but it goes too heavy for a petty revenge.

Petty revenge. Through her numerous shenanigans, she had become a no contact for any family in the area. I hadn’t cared to send a letter specifically stating that I don’t want contact with you, I just figured the never have seen her in five years even though I live 2 miles away had kinda meant that.

She reached out to me, inquired about my new family and how she wanted to meet her great grandchild. Great grandchildren, I corrected her.

Since when? Well I have a 6, 5 and 3 yo…

Oh, well she would love to meet them, and could you come over and help with the Internet not working? Of course grandmother, I’d love to. I went over to help her and saw her problem is that she had switched providers, and the new provider just needed her to confirm a date to hook it up to her house. I asked her what she needs internet for? Netflix and scheduling clients.

Well I see right here, your Internet is on (lie) you just don’t have a subscription to Netflix or your mail. So I cancelled her Internet hook up, and put her down for 2 more subscriptions to Netflix. It’s all good grandmother, they should be here to install your Internet in 2 weeks. 2 weeks later I got a phone call from her. My Internet is still not working.

So I drive over to show that my phone works in her house (cause I’m using my own data) oh here’s the problem, you’re not signed up for the max subscription. In our area we need Max to get any other devices besides a phone to connect. And that’s how I got her signed up for HBO Max. And I was sure to remember the login info so I could leech. It should be up in a month. Man that’s long, they must be backed up. A month later, I get another call about her Internet not being up. Oopsies I put my address by mistake, now they need to reschedule the appointment.

A month later. My Internet still doesn’t work. Oh grandmother, you had to pay them again for the new appointment. This time I signed her up for Disney plus and Hulu bundle. A month later, this time my uncle. Why is grandmother’s Internet not working and why is she signed up for like 20 streaming services?

I don’t know. She says you were helping with her Internet and have been screwing around for 4 months!? Uncle… I haven’t talked to grandmother in 7 years since she very publicly declared that I sicken her.

Ask her yourself, she probably doesn’t even know how many kids I have.

She didn’t know the answer. I assume she finally got her Internet, but unfortunately I no longer have free HBO. Last I heard she’s also getting tested for Alzheimer’s, it seems she’s forgetting things and making up imaginary visits with people from her past. Uncle also took all her credit and debit cards away so she can’t repeat subscriptions.

