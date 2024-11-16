Exhausted Husband Requests A Day Off From Parenting Duties, But Wife “Forgets” And Asks For Help Anyway

After months of 60-hour workweeks, an exhausted husband planned a day off to unwind and recharge.

But despite an agreed-upon break, his wife repeatedly pulled him in for parenting and chores—only to spark a showdown when he eventually walked out.

Now he’s wondering if he crossed a line by insisting she handle it alone for the day.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my wife it’s her job to babysit the kids and leaving the house? I (35m) have been married to my wife (32f) for 7 years. We have two children together (6m) and (3f). She takes care of house and babysits the kids most of the time because she’s a SAHM but we evenly split chores and childcare on weekends and when I get home from work. We moved to her home state from mine because she was wanted to be closer to her parents and her childhood friends. Now, she is a lot more social than I am. She goes on 3-4 girls trips a year. I have no issues with that and I’m happy to babysit the kids full time in her absence. I’m more of a homebody anyway so I usually like to just paint in the spare room or play video games every once in a while instead of traveling out of state. I don’t really take time off from work unless we do something as a family.

Ah, polar opposites, coming together to parent as one. What could go wrong?

For the past 3-4 months, I was very busy on a major project at work. I’ve been working 60 hour weeks and frankly I’m exhausted with the stress. So when the project was finally coming to an end, I told my wife I’m taking a day off and I won’t be doing any work around the house. Of course, I’d still clean up after myself but I didn’t want to do any chores or childcare on that one day. I told her that 2 weeks in advance and she agreed. I also reminded her three days before. However, when that day came, my wife “forgot” about our agreement. I was in the painting room and my wife interrupted me telling me she needed me to give our daughter a bath because she spilled milk all over herself and couldn’t do it because she had to wash the dishes. It was annoying but whatever, stuff happens.

Sure, that happens, but communication apparently doesn’t.

Later on, when I was playing video games, my wife tells me our son needs help for his math homework. I ask her why can’t she help him herself, she said it’s because she has some “work” to do. This work was actually her best friend coming over and chatting for an hour. This really pissed me off so after I helped my son and the best friend left, I told my wife I’m leaving the house for 4-5 hours. She asked me where I was going, I told her I’m just going to chill in the park and do whatever. But then she said needs me to help out with the chores and with the kids.

That’s not gonna go over well.

I told her that today was my day off from all work including house work and it’s her job to babysit the kids on this day before I left the house. When I came back she was acting cold and called me a jerk for just abandoning her and the kids. I think she’s being dramatic but when I spoke to my sister, she said parenting is a 24/7 job. So AITA?

Most readers backed him up, pointing out that after months of long hours, his request for a single day off was reasonable, especially since he communicated it well in advance.

This person says this should’ve been an even swap.

This person says she clearly can’t give him a day off.

And this person says time off is absolutely necessary.

Parenting may be 24/7, but so is respecting agreed-upon time off.

The wife was totally in the wrong on this one.

