Farmer Explains Why Walmart’s Great Value Milk Is Cheaper Than Other Brands. – ‘You can look up where the label is, which plant that milk came from.’

I’ve thought about this before…and now I finally have some answers!

A farmer from Iowa posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why Walmart’s Great Value milk brand is a lot cheaper than the Prairie Farms brand.

The man started his video with a stitch from another TikTokker who asked why Great Value’s milk is so much cheaper than the Prairie Farms brand.

The farmer explained, “There’s one big caveat in the answer to this question. The whole milk will always cost more, there’s more in it. There’s more fat in it, there’s more nutrients in and goodies there.”

He admitted that he’s biased toward Prairie Farms because the company buys the milk from his farm and he added, “So when you buy Prairie Farms milk, on average, you’re supporting smaller, family-owned farms.”

The farmer also explained that Prairie Farms doesn’t buy excess milk supplies from farmers and he gets a better price for them because of it.

He added, “If you like the concept of more smaller farms and you would rather support farms like mine, you can buy Prairie Farms.”

The man continued, “But you can still know your farms even if you buy the lower-price Great Value option. You can look up where the label is, which plant that milk came from. Look on the code, and you can see. Maybe it came from this one in Wisconsin and find out which farm shipped to that plant.”

Here’s the video.

Check out how folks reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And one TikTokker spoke up.

This guy knows his stuff…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.