Football Legend Brett Favre Confirms He Has Been Diagnosed With Parkinson’s Disease After Experiencing ‘Thousands Of Concussions’
Football is one of the most popular sports in America, and it is rapidly growing in popularity around the world. There are many things that people love about this sport, but the hard hits and overall excitement are two of the biggest.
Unfortunately, the things that make football so much fun to watch are also the things that can make it so dangerous for players. For years now experts have been warning parents and adult players that playing football comes with some serious risks.
One of the biggest risks is getting concussions, which players often say occur on a very regular basis.
Regular concussions can lead to a variety of different mental health issues including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and even Parkinson’s.
One of the most famous football players of all time, Brett Favre, has recently come out to let people know that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Several years ago he talked about how common concussions are in football when he was interviewed on the radio. On the interview he said:
“Concussions happen all the time. You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you’re able to play – that’s a concussion. So, based on that, I’ve suffered thousands. Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs. But I was still able to play.”
This is sad news for Favre and his fans, but it is hardly surprising. Many former football players have experienced similar health issues, which is why so much effort is being put into educating parents and players of the dangers.
There have also been improvements in the design of the helmets that players wear, though it is not clear how much this will help to prevent concussions at this point.
It is clear that football is a very dangerous sport.
Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.