Friend Invites Buddy To A Guys-Only Concert Night, But When His Wife Insists On Tagging Along He Tells Him To Stay Home

When a night of epic music and guys-only fun is on the horizon, the last thing you’d expect is an unexpected plus-one request.

But when one friend’s overbearing wife insists on joining their long-standing tradition, he’s faced with a tough choice: keep the peace or stick to his plans.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my friend we don’t want his wife to join us? I just scored awesome concert tickets!! A friend of mine (both of us M) have been going to a few concerts a year for awhile now. We don’t go to sporting events, and concerts are kinda our thing for entertainment. I bought 3 tickets today. A big deal for us, as we love this kinda show, and I scored awesome seats. The third ticket is intended for a different friend. Friend #3 has had a heck of a year taking care of his wife and kids. His wife got diagnosed with some rare disease, more likely from her major drinking problem than genetic.

Oh dear.

Still it’s a mystery, kinda how and why. But she was pretty messed up all year. Hardly able to help with kids, zero help with bills and chores. She is doing a lot better now, but still no job no help. Everyone feels bad for the guy, cause he really is an upright guy and tries so darn hard. So, I got him a ticket and asked if he wants to join along. You know, get away from the wives and kids and see the show! He was super stoked and said yes.

What a trio!

Then later today tells me he gets permission from his wife but she wants to join.

Aside from being a medical haphazard she is pretty noisy and not generally chill. And I only have 3 tickets. Am I rude for telling him it’s a bro event, and putting him in the potentially bad place of having to tell her we don’t want her there?

In the end, sometimes a little honest communication is what’s needed to salvage the guys’ night they all clearly need.

Reddit says he’s NTA, but all he needs to do is tell him he only has 3 tickets.

This person says honesty is always the best policy.

This person has a clever solution.

And this person agrees with all.

Just bros, no plus-ones—unless one ‘plus’ puts up a fight!

She needs to loosen the reins.

