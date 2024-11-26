A Friend Totals His Car On A Weekend Trip, And Now She’s Upset Because He Refuses To Lend It To Her Again

When someone asks to borrow your car, it’s often a test of trust and friendship.

But what if that trust had already been broken once before?

Would you let a friend who had previously wrecked your car borrow it again, or would you play it safe and say no?

In the following story, one friend finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for Refusing to Lend My Car to My Friend After She Wrecked It Last Time? I (29M) have a decent car that I worked hard to buy. It’s nothing fancy, but it gets me where I need to go. A few months ago, I lent my car to my friend, Kelly (28F), for a weekend trip. I trusted her, and I thought it would be fine. However, she ended up wrecking it—totaling the front end. She swore it was an accident and offered to pay for the repairs, but it took weeks to get it fixed, and I was out of a car during that time.

After the last ordeal, she had the nerve to ask again.

After she finally paid for the repairs, I was still feeling pretty uneasy about lending my car again. Fast-forward to last week, when Kelly asked to borrow my car for a family event because her car was in the shop. I hesitated and told her I was uncomfortable lending it out again after what happened last time. She got really upset and accused me of not trusting her.

Here’s where everyone stands on the topic now.

I tried to explain my feelings, but she kept insisting that I was being dramatic and that it was just an accident. Now, our mutual friends are divided—some think I should give her another chance, while others agree that I have every right to be cautious. I feel terrible for letting her down, but I also think my feelings are valid, given the circumstances. AITA?

Yikes! Talk about being stuck between loyalty and caution.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about his situation.

