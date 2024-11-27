Frustrated Customer’s Public Complaint Leads To Mass Walkout From Failing Internet Provider

Some companies don’t realize the power of word of mouth, especially when they’re making customers jump through hoops to cancel their service.

So, what would you do if your internet provider kept dropping the ball over and over again, with weeks of no service and zero accountability?

Would you just pay the bill?

Or would you make sure they knew exactly why they lost your business, even if it meant making a scene?

In the following story, one fed-up customer decides not to hold back.

Here’s what happened.

Tell you, in front of your other customers and employees why I don’t want you as a provider, sure! This happened around 2012 and deals with my internet provider. They were terrible, days with no internet and no warnings. The last straw was when there was no internet for over 2 weeks. I called them, and they said they’d send someone to come look, but nope, no one came. I went to their branch office, and one of the higher-ups finally got out of his big boy undies and did some work. As an apology, they told me they’d only charge me for the days I did have internet. It took 3 more days for me to have internet again.

When the bill arrived, it was incorrect.

Then the bill came and it was higher than what I should be paying for. I went to the branch office the same day I got the bill. Before I could express my grievance, the employee told me I’d have to pay a penalty since I was late, and that just made me gasp. They wouldn’t explain anything to me, so I told them I wanted them gone; I didn’t want them as a provider anymore.

When he couldn’t reason with them, he demanded to cancel the service.

I was there at 9 a.m. and done at 2 p.m. They really tried to get me to stay, but when they realized I was set in my decision, they finally complied. One of the things I had to do was call one of their reps or whoever to tell them my reasons for dropping them. The phones were by the entrance and waiting room. I went there, and some assistant was watching me like I committed a horrible crime. I called them, and that took me close to 10 minutes. When someone finally answered, they asked me my list of problems with them, not sure what, for they didn’t really care about them before.

The other customers in the store overheard everything he said.

So, I proceeded to tell them each and every mistake they made and the last straw. It was in front of waiting customers and those coming in. The assistant looked embarrassed and ready to murder me. It got way worse as several customers walked out after hearing me. When it was all over, even one of the managers was trying to guilt trip me for talking bad about them. I had to pay the bill and the penalty, but by then, they wanted me out quickly. I got a better internet provider. I also had a last laugh when I lambasted them on Facebook. A lot of comments really laid on how awful they were.

The company shouldn’t lie to their customers and then not fix the mistake when it’s brought to their attention.

