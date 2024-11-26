Goodwill Shopper Wonders Why The Store Is Selling A Girl’s Childhood Trophies. – ‘2004 Varsity Girls Tennis; Most Improved Player: Phoebe Kong.’

Those cherished childhood items ought to really be with family but imagine yours wound up in Goodwill?

It’s like. No. You don’t want your childhood achievements being ogled by strangers. And even potentially bought by someone.

But what if somehow your childhood trophies wind up for sale. Ugh. This does not feel good, Goodwill.

Zack Wickham (@thezackwickham) found a bunch of trophies in Goodwill, including one belonging to a high achieving child, Phoebe Kong.

Zack filmed his experience, telling his followers: “This is a message for Phoebe Kong.

“I think your mom cleaned out your room and took all your trophies to the Goodwill.”

Zach showed the plaque, which reads ‘Marlborough School’ and ‘2004 Varsity Girls Tennis; Most Improved Player: Phoebe Kong.’

He added: “Oh and you did softball. God, you were super talented.” His friend holds another trophy up.

He then continues he’s found more trophies for the former schoolgirl, including an Excellence in Piano trophy from 2012 and a Varsity Girls Tennis plaque from 2013 to 2014.

He said: “Girl, you’re talented but I think your mom just gave up all your trophies to the Goodwill so if you want them back they’re at the Goodwill on Beverly Boulevard in L.A.”

There’s something kind of sad about this. Let’s hope Phoebe herself gave the trophies away to make space, or something. Sniff.

Watch the full clip here:

