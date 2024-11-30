He Built A Shed That Went Up To The Property Line, So The Neighbor Gave Him A Choice. Either They Buy Her A New Refrigerator Or She Would Call Zone Enforcement.

How would you deal with a neighbor who doesn’t follow the rules? Would you negotiate and compromise, or would you make them obey the laws?

In today’s story, a man shares that their neighbor built a shed that went up to the property line.

When he and his wife asked the neighbor to move the shed further onto their property, the neighbor refused. He had another idea, but that led to an idea for revenge.

My neighbor built a shed right on my property line. My wife got a new refrigerator. The neighbors’ backyard behind me borders my backyard. I have a 6-foot fence, and we both have trees on either side of it. So even in the winter, there’s a decent amount of screening between us.

Imagine my surprise one day, when my youngest daughter came in and said… “I suppose you know that the neighbors built a shed right up against the back fence, right?” I rushed out to the back deck, and sure enough, there was a 10×15 ugly shed—literally a foot off of my fence. I called him up, and said, “Hey, what’s up with the new shed?” and he said he would come over and talk to me about it.

Once he came over, I said, “Man, that thing’s right on my property line, and I’m pretty sure it’s supposed to be 10 feet back.” I asked him if If he could move it back so it wasn’t so much “in our face” when we were sitting on our deck. He claimed that because of the slope of his yard and a drainage ditch, that was the only place that it could be. I was also worried that if we ever sold our house and it was surveyed, then it might become a big hassle.

So my neighbor offered to buy a piece of my property to make it right, but only wanted to pay us $900. That’s when my wife rolled on up from out of the house. She’d known the neighbor for a long time, and thought he was a jerk already to begin with. She immediately went for the throat.

She told him that she needed a new refrigerator, and the model she wanted cost $2,200, so that was the price for the land. Or she could just call zone enforcement to make him move it or start getting fined. Plus, she told him that he was paying for the surveying and filing the property line adjustment. So, that’s the story of how my neighbor bought my wife a brand new fancy refrigerator.

Genius, right? Everyone got what they wanted.

They should’ve asked for more money.

