A Stranger Sat Next To Him When The Public Transit Was Mostly Empty, But The Man Was Offended When He Asked Why He Wasn’t Giving Him Any Space

It’s not just introverts: A lot of people agree that sitting next to someone when there are lots of empty seats (including window seats!) available is odd behavior.

So why would it hurt to ask what someone’s motives are after they did this?

Someone shares that they received a passive-aggressive response after asking a stranger why he chose to sit next to them in a public transportation.

Was he out of line?

Let’s find out.

AITA for telling a stranger it was weird that they chose to sit next to me when the public transit was mostly empty? So today I was on the streetcar, and it was nearly empty—about 20 seats were available. I was sitting by the window, and this random stranger decided to sit right next to me.

Oh no…

Naturally, I’m thinking, “Why sit right beside me when there are so many empty seats?” So I said, “Why did you sit next to me? There are so many other seats open. It’s just a little strange.” The guy shot back with, “Do you own this seat? I can sit wherever I want, you’re being unreasonable.”

That escalated quickly, but what would you expect from someone who does what he did, right?

I told him, “Sure, I don’t own the spot. I just don’t get why you’d pick the seat right beside me when there are plenty of others.” He basically repeated his point, and at that point, I decided to just get up and move because I didn’t want to escalate things. But in my mind, it felt like an unwritten rule of public transit that if there are lots of empty seats, you sit by yourself. AITA?

He was offended by a question. That’s a red flag in my book!

Let’s see what Reddit is saying about this situation.

Someone shares their thoughts.

Agreed.

Confirmed: It’s weird.

Another commenter chimes in.

This would have been a classy response, indeed.

I agree.

Someone had to tell him, right?

What an odd choice to make.

