He Kept Getting Emails That Were Clearly Intended For Someone Else, But When He Was Finally Able To Contact That Person The Emails Still Didn’t Stop

Nowadays a lot of important information is sent via email.

Doctor’s appointment reminders, order confirmations, business correspondence, and news.

In today’s story, one person starts getting pretty important emails that are clearly intended for someone else.

Eventually, this person is able to contact the other person, but that doesn’t solve the problem.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Rude to me when I’m just trying to help a stranger? RIP your inbox. This happened a few years ago, and it still makes me giggle sometimes. So, I have a main email that is lastname.firstname at gmail. One day I started getting email that clearly wasn’t mine, but also wasn’t spam. Think receipts from major stores, etc. Not thinking much of it, I wrote it off as a mistake that would fix itself. It didn’t.

He didn’t like knowing so much about a stranger.

Within a few months it was several emails a day, which is kind of annoying. But mostly I was concerned that someone was missing a bunch of seemingly important emails, and also it felt really weird and voyeuristic to know so much personal stuff about someone. I know he is a forklift operator who left his job in NC to relocate to Oklahoma, loves junk food and guns, and is partial to, um, videos involving older Black women. It was all a bit unsettling.

He contacted the person who should’ve been getting the emails.

Finally I got an order confirmation from Insomnia Cookies with his cell phone on it, so I shoot him a text.

“Hey man! I think our emails are getting mixed up, I keep getting things that are clearly intended for you” “Oh, crap! My email is lastname.firstname at gmail but spelled without the H! Thanks for letting me know” Great. Crisis averted.

The emails didn’t stop.

But they kept coming. Newsletters, personal emails, job offers, etc. I forwarded all of them to him diligently since I now knew his email. After a few months of being his personal email secretary, I reached out again. “Hey! So I’m still getting a lot of emails that are for you. I think maybe you’re typing in your email incorrectly…”

The person who should’ve been getting the emails yelled through email.

He loses his crap. Starts all-caps typing at me about “why would I do that” and “I’m not an idiot” and “It’s not my fault if people don’t know how to spell my name” I’m not sure how often this guy just hollers his email to people instead of typing it into something, but apparently that’s a thing? So I stopped forwarding his emails.

He got revenge.

Since they were in my inbox, I figured they must be mine. I unsubbed from everything I got, marked all his personal emails as spam, and cancelled appointments (it’s too far for me to drive to Oklahoma to pick up an augur. I don’t even need an augur!). I also signed him up for around 100 newsletters like “wine cork fanclub” and the like, as well as every lame musician and fringe political movement I could think of. I entered his email in every public sign up I could for MONTHS. Eventually the emails stopped. Hope he finally got that augur.

It seems like it probably was the guy’s fault his emails were going to the wrong email address since it wasn’t just a one off.

Maybe it was due to auto correct, but he was probably the one who typed in his email address.

