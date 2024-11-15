Son Picked His Girlfriend Up From The Hospital And Brought Her Home, Even Though His Parent’s One Rule Was That He Couldn’t Bring Her There

Rules usually shouldn’t be broken, but sometimes there are special circumstances where it’s almost impossible to adhere to them.

In today’s story, one young man is house-sitting, and he’s not supposed to bring his girlfriend there.

He doesn’t want to break the rules, but then his girlfriend is rushed to the hospital.

The shelter where she’s staying is closed when she’s finally discharged, and he doesn’t know what else to do besides bring her to the house he’s watching.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for taking my girlfriend home from the hospital? I (19M), have been house-sitting for the week and one of their rules was not to have my girlfriend (21F) over to the house. She currently lives in a shelter. Last night, she was feeling very ill and ended up blacking out on the floor of the shelter. She was rushed to the emergency room via ambulance, and I’m the only contact for her since she has no family or friends.

He brought his girlfriend to the house where he’s house-sitting because she couldn’t enter the shelter until 8am.

I showed up last night around 11pm, and she was discharged from the hospital around 5am after concluding she didn’t need an overnight stay at the hospital. Her shelter doesn’t allow anyone to enter under any circumstances after 7pm nor allow anyone to enter before 8am. So I opted to take her to the house where I could make sure she was getting proper care and treatment after a long night of sitting in a busy emergency room. This morning I was met with extremely angry parents who disregarded the lack of normal circumstances and frowned upon my choices. Of course, under normal circumstances I would’ve followed the rules. AITA for breaking those rules under an unforeseen emergency?

Since the shelter was closed, it seems like he didn’t have another option besides taking her to his home except for maybe waiting in his car for 3 hours until the shelter opened.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

It could’ve been a good idea to give the homeowners a heads up.

It would be a good idea to apologize.

He made the right decision.

The circumstances were less than ideal, and he made the right choice.

His car could’ve been another option.

Hopefully when he explains the situation to the homeowners they’ll understand.

They definitely should!

