He Told His Brother That He Wasn’t Willing To Babysit, But His Brother Dropped His Niece Off At His House Anyway
Being a single parent who is trying to date comes with complications such as someone to watch your children while you’re on a date.
In today’s story, one single dad asks his brother to babysit, but his brother is 100% set against babysitting.
The dad decides to drop his niece off at his brother’s place anyway, and that only makes the situation worse.
Let’s see how the story plays out…
AITA for threatening to call the police on my brother for trying to force me to babysit his daughter after I already told him multiple times beforehand that I don’t want to babysit her ?
I (29M) have a brother (27M) who has a 4 year old daughter.
His daughter’s mom passed away cause of birth complications and he’s been raising her mostly alone ever since.
Recently he asked me if I could babysit her for the night so he could go on a date, but I refused cause I’m not experienced with kids and frankly, cause I simply don’t want to babysit.
His brother dropped OP’s niece off at his door.
My brother kept insisting saying that he’s too tight with money to pay for a babysitter, but I kept refusing to do it. However one day at around 7 PM I suddenly hear a girl knocking at my door and there was my niece while my brother was nowhere to be found.
I let her in my room and then I started calling him multiple times, but he wouldn’t pick up any of my calls.
After half an hour I ended up giving him a message that if he doesn’t come back in 15 minutes then I’ll report him to the police for child abandonment.
His brother picked up his daughter but was angry about it.
He came back after 20 minutes, but luckily for him I didn’t call the police yet.
He was absolutely furious with me and started berating me literally in front of his daughter, but I eventually made him leave my house with my niece.
However afterwards he kept giving me messages about how I failed as both a brother and an uncle, that I proved to my niece that I don’t love her and see her as a burden and that I couldn’t even allow him this night of fun when he hadn’t had adult relations since his daughter was born.
I messaged him that the last thing is his problem, not mine, and so he needed to figure it out on his own instead of pinning on me against my will.
However this only got him to send even more venomous messages.
OP wonders if he should’ve just agreed to babysit.
My boyfriend however thinks that I’m acting like a jerk to him and that we could’ve taken care of my niece for this night without creating a scene.
AITA for not having much sympathy for my brother’s situation and not wanting to babysit his daughter.
Considering OP said he was not willing to babysit, it was irresponsible of the brother to drop off his daughter and just assume OP would suddenly change his mind. Surely there’s someone else who would be willing to babysit.
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…
While it would’ve been nice for OP to babysit, it wasn’t okay to just drop off his niece.
He might want to consider helping his brother.
How can the brother afford a date night if he can’t afford a babysitter?
While OP didn’t do anything wrong, he isn’t being very considerate of his brother.
The way the brother abandoned his daughter outside the door is horrible.
That dad is obviously desperate for a date night.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.