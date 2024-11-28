Home Seller Tried To Be Nice By Leaving Things Like A BBQ Grill For The New Homeowners, But When They Complained That He Left “Garbage” He Came Back And Took Everything

Sometimes when you buy a home you might negotiate keeping a few items in the home, like appliances or furniture.

In today’s story, one home seller thought it would be nice to leave a few things that the homeowners would probably find useful, like a BBQ grill they mentioned that they liked.

When the homeowners later complained about the things he left behind, it was time to get revenge.

Let’s see how he gets revenge on the new homeowners…

Super fussy home buyers lose out on valuable house supplies because they can’t be polite. I just sold my parents house. I cleared out everything and gave everything a good clean (it had a professional clean when I put it on the market and nobody was living in it since then). It’s 2 days post closing and the new owners blew up the realtors phone with all the garbage left behind. Some crackpot rumors, complaints about some things not working, and the dryness of the yard, and some other baseless issues.

He explains what the home buyers were complaining about…

First, the stuff left behind was house stuff, extra hardwood, extra tile, extra lightbulbs (the house has some fancy expensive lights). There was also the middle section of the dining room table, which stayed), and the custom paint colours for the interior, exterior, and trim (everything was custom when my parents built, so the paint has the specific codes). The crackpot rumors were that I left garbage outside for 3 days and drove away saying “I don’t care”. I was back and forth to place a lot clearing, cleaning.

By the time the sale closed, all the junk had been removed.

Stuff I couldn’t take or sell I put for free on the road (not garbage), and several days before closing I paid my neighbor to remove it with his trailer. I had said to him “I don’t care about this stuff, so if nobody takes it, don’t worry about it and just take it to the dump and I’ll pay for it”. When I did my last inspection and cleaning 2 days before closing nothing was in the driveway, all “garbage” had been removed. Anything not working had turned up in the home inspection and the buyers were well aware, now they are trying to bill me.

The yard hasn’t changed.

As for the dryness of the yard, we live in an arid semi desert. There is not much I can do about it. The yard hadn’t changed much between when it was listed and when it closed. Summers are hot here, weather has been in the high 30s (celcius), and there was a fire nearby.

He came back to help remedy the problem.

Even though I don’t live nearby (2 hours away) and have 3 kids, I offered to come help clear up some of their complaints. I made sure I took everything not explicitly stated in the contract. So I took all the bulbs, tiles, extra flooring, and paint codes (no way in heck are they ever going to match properly).

He explained why he left the grill.

I also took a very expensive bbq grill that was hooked up to the natural gas. It’s a very nice grill but my currant residence doesn’t have a natural gas hookup and honestly I don’t have much interest in BBQing. I know the new owners remarked on it so I thought I’d be nice and leave it for them.

He took the gazebo too.

The other thing that isn’t explicitly stated was a large metal gazebo shading the back patio. It’s the perfect size for back there. It was a pain for me to remove so I thought the new owners would enjoy it, especially since the back patio (and enormous back windows) face west. In the summer it gets God awful hot and without that patio there, they will be sweating enough to fill a bathtub.

Just because he thought it would be nice to leave those things doesn’t necessarily mean the homeowners wanted them.

Good riddance!

Some home buyers can be so ungrateful.

