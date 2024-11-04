Reckless Driver Tried To Intimidate Her With His Car, So She Made Sure To Return The Favor When She Saw Him Blocking Traffic

Navigating rude drivers who think they rule the road can ruin just about anyone’s Saturday morning.

One who decided his time was more valuable than everyone else’s unjustly laid on his horn at another driver.

She decides it’s high time to teach him a timely lesson in patience.

Honking is what we do if someone blocks the road, right? I go to a yoga studio located in the downtown area of the town I live in. It’s not a big city, but the area is always fairly busy with foot and car traffic, parallel parking, deliveries, etc. So I’m leaving my yoga class on yesterday’s beautiful sunny Saturday morning and town is bustling. There are people crossing the road, cars moving, kids and pets, all kinds of activity.

I go to get in my car, and right as I get in and close the door, some jerk driving a mall crawler pickup truck with a toy hauler behind it absolutely slams on the gas from behind me, blows by my car, and honks his horn. I guess, despite the street being plenty wide enough to get by safely, he decided I had taken too long getting in my car and inconvenienced him enough that he wanted to make sure I knew it. Happy Saturday morning to this jerk, who had apparently decided him and his weekend plans are more important than everyone else’s.

I got in my car and got moving, a little startled and annoyed but mostly chalking it up to some jerk who doesn’t have the patience or the skill to drive a pickup with a trailer properly. Then, as I’m heading up the street to get home, I come to a stop sign needing to make a left turn, and what do I find? It’s the same truck and toy hauler, parked in the middle of the road with the driver’s door wide open.

The guy is 20 feet away, looking around behind the trailer at the driveway I’m assuming he’s going to try to back into. I had to sit at the stop sign waiting for bozo to get back in his truck and clear the road.

He did, window rolled all the way down (as one does when backing a trailer), and you bet I honked at him as soon as the road was clear to get by. He looked ticked at me so I gave him a shrug 😂 Honking is what we do when someone bLoCkS tHe RoAd and inconveniences us for a few seconds, right? I sincerely hope he understood the hypocrisy and will do better, but I doubt it.

