Rude Customer Asks For An Inedible Ingredient In Their Order And A Pizza Employee Maliciously Complies
by Matthew Gilligan
The customer is always right…right?
Well, maybe not…
A pizza joint employee shared a story on Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page and told a humorous story about how they dealt with a customer who needed to be put in his place.
I got fired for this, but worth it.
“Waiting tables at a regional specialty pizza place, about ten years ago.
Family comes in, taking their order and the teenage daughter wants a calzone, and wants chicken wings as a filling/topping.
Are you sure that’s what you want…?
I start to confirm she wants wings (this was before the boneless wing craze), because they have bones in them.
She’s gives me that open mouth, raised eyebrow look that says “uhh, did I stutter?”.
I say I’m going to have to check with the kitchen, and I ask a line cook if he could put wings in a calzone, his response was “I mean…..I guess….” and he translates to the pizza guy what we need, pizza guy shrugs and nods at me.
They just wanted to be sure…
I go back to the table, and say “the kitchen says they can do it, but I want to make sure you want chicken wings in your calzone?”
The dad, exasperated, says “Buddy, why is this so hard?”
“Not hard at all, sir, coming right up”.
Okay, whatever you say!
The kitchen guys are actually chuckling while they put this thing together, I walk it to the table, happily drop it off, and get called back 3 minutes later to explain why there’s bones in a calzone.
I (very comfortable with confrontation) say this is what you asked for, I confirmed twice, and the dad snaps his finger to the manager and calls her over.
This guy wasn’t happy!
He complains there’s bones in his daughters calzone, manager looks at me and I say “I confirmed twice she wanted chicken wings”, and the dad says “you know what she meant, like chicken meat”.
I explain “there’s chicken meat on those bones”.
Manager tells me to wait elsewhere, manager takes the tongue lashing from customer, and personally makes a new calzone. Mind you, the family eats their food while new calzone is being made, forcing teenager to eat alone while Dad keeps looking at his watch.
They got canned but it seemed like they were cool with it!
I was fired (with no protest from me) about ten minutes later, in fact I got to leave before Calzone Girl finished her meal, and take great satisfaction knowing the manager had to bus the table afterwards.”
Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.
This person made an excellent point.
Another individual said this kind of stuff happens all the time…
One Reddit user said they’re probably better off NOT working at this place.
Another reader doesn’t work with customers because of stuff like this.
And one reader thought this whole order was ridiculous.
It sounds like this person was ready to get the heck out of this job.
On to better things!