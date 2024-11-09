Boyfriend Tried To Keep The Peace Between His Girlfriend And His Father After An Argument, But Now She’s Angry That He Didn’t Take Her Side

Balancing the people you love isn’t always easy, especially while still living at home.

One day, his father and girlfriend got into an argument which led the girlfriend to not want to come around the father’s house anymore.

He then found himself straddling two sides and his unwillingness to defend his girlfriend only made matters worse.

Read on for the full story.

AITA, because I refuse to side with my girlfriend in a conflict with my dad I still live at home, plan on moving out next year, just saving some money right now. In March, my girlfriend was visiting and got into an argument with my dad. My dad did not behave correctly, in my opinion, but it’s not like he cussed her out.

He describes how the argument went down.

The starting point of the argument was that when she got to our house she apparently did not say hello and went straight by him without saying hello and he felt disrespected. That’s what he told her and he said he thinks she is a little weird. She says it’s an misunderstanding and that she did in fact say hello.

He first tries talking with his dad, who’s pretty much over it.

So such a small small thing which shouldn’t be that big of an issue. I feel like I am kinda in the middle and don’t know quite what to do. I spoke to my dad and he said it’s done for him and it’s not an issue anymore since a lot of time has passed since then.

But his girlfriend is still very much upset about the issue.

Here’s the part where I don’t side with my girlfriend on this: She refuses to come by my house if my parents are there. And she says she will only visit me if I move out or when my parents aren’t home.

And it’s causing issues in their relationship.

This leads to us not seeing each other as frequently since if we want to see each other it’s always me that’s gotta go to her place (she lives alone). She gets mad at me if I want to sleep at home for a night but refuses to come to me. AITA because I am staying at home because I don’t always want to go to her place? This conflict could go on forever, especially if we get married one day.

This small argument has since spiraled out of control.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter doesn’t think the girlfriend is overreacting in the slightest.

He should have stuck up for his girlfriend when the incident happened.

Depending on how things really went down, everyone shares a bit of blame here.

It’s no surprise to this redditor why the girlfriend would want to stay away.

He thought staying neutral would keep the peace, but silence sometimes speaks volumes.

If he doesn’t find a way to bridge the gap, he might be left standing in the middle, alone.

