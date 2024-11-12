He Tried To Maintain A Friendly Distance After A Breakup, But His Ex-Girlfriend Got The Wrong Idea And Pushed For More Contact

Ending a relationship can be difficult, but can also provide a much-needed fresh start.

AITA for not helping my Ex? My Ex and I broke up during the last week of May. But, she said she couldn’t just quit talking to me like I never existed, so I agreed to continue being in touch.

I thought that we’d be talking twice a week max, and meet once in 2~3 weeks, and I was wrong. She wants to talk every day, about everything and wants to meet for at least an hour on the weekend (which would turn into her staying at my place for the whole weekend).

A couple of months have passed, and I’ve had enough. I put a foot down and said no more of that. She broke down and called me names and said very mean things.

That call ended with her saying that she doesn’t need me, and that she would never see my face ever again. The immediate next day she calls me up while I was at work. She’s not able to find an Uber because of the rain, and wanted me to pick her up on my car and drop her home. I denied the assistance.

I denied helping her because (i) I didn’t want to see her face the very next day after a very emotionally draining argument, which ended with her berating me. And (ii) it would take an hour for me to go to my home in that traffic, but to go to her work from mine, pick her up, drop her at her place, and return to my place would take about 3 hours. I was not willing to go through that drag, on top of which, I had to spend almost 2 hrs in car with her.

Later on, in a follow-up fight about not helping her, she said that it was minimum courtesy to help a girl out, and I must be doing it as a man. A female friend of mine said the same thing. I am now conflicted. Please enlighten me lords of reddit. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

