He Went To A Party With His Girlfriend, But Then She Went To The After Party Even Though He Wasn’t Invited

Is it inappropriate for a woman in a relationship to go to a man’s house at night without her boyfriend?

Possibly.

In today’s story, one man wants to break up with his girlfriend when she goes to an after party at a male friend’s house without him and doesn’t get home until early in the morning.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITAH for breaking up with and kicking my girlfriend out because she went to an afterparty without me? I [24m] and my girlfriend [23f, Anne] began dating in college. Last week, Anne invited me to her co-worker’s (Joe) party. I had heard a lot about him in the past, and he and she really seemed to have a lot in common, especially with their taste in music. Apparently he was an amateur musician with a fairly successful YouTube channel. Joe initially invited only Anne, but when she asked him if I could tag along, he said it was fine.

He felt like Anne didn’t want him at the party.

The party was on Saturday evening. It was a fun party with about 30 people, held at a restaurant Joe had rented out. Towards the end, though, I wandered into Anne’s little discussion group, and I immediately got the feeling that nobody really wanted me there, most of all Anne. It was her, Joe, and a few other people. Thinking that I was just imagining things, I hung around, and listened to Joe basically boast about himself the whole time. A little while later I wandered off to get myself a drink and chat with a few other people.

Joe invited Anne to an afterparty, but he wasn’t invited.

Eventually the time to leave came around, and I went to find Anne again. Joe approached me at that point and said that he was having an after party over at his house. I was going to refuse, but then he said, “Sorry man but only Anne is invited” while clapping me on the shoulder. I first told him not to touch me, and then said she’s not going. He informed me that she had already accepted the invitation.

Anne went to the party without him.

I texted Anne immediately to ask where she was. She responded “Sorry, on the way to Joe’s place. I’ll see you tomorrow love you!” I asked if she knew I wasn’t invited, and she then left me on read. Texts after that were all ignored.

Joe drove Anne home.

I drove home furious. I stayed up all night, and finally Anne walked in the door at 5:42am. I know because I was by the window watching. I recognized the car as Joe’s and the driver as Joe. Nobody else was in the car. Anne waved to him cutely and laughed at something he said.

He told Anne to move out.

Anne came inside and acted surprised to see me still up. At that point I flatly told her that we were done, and she had the rest of the day to move out. Anne was at first confused with me, and then I told her that she can just move in with Joe.

Anne eventually agreed to move out.

She rolled her eyes and said nothing happened. She gave me this spiel about my insecurities and imagination. I said it didn’t matter. After this back-and-forward arguing, Anne finally relented and sarcastically thanked me for wasting “the best years of [her] life.” Anne finally moved out yesterday, and it was pretty dramatic. She said that she loved me and that I was throwing away everything over a party. Did I do her wrong here? I feel like I’m getting gaslighted.

I don’t blame him for kicking her out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader reassures him that he did the right thing.

Another reader agrees that Anne deserved to be kicked out.

This reader thinks Anne’s behavior was very “suspicious.”

Another person thinks Anne’s actions speak louder than words.

Another reader points out that Anne is the one who “wasted” the time they were dating.

Just wait – I bet she moves in with Joe.

This girl is something else.

