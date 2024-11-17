Her Cousin’s Wife Asked Her To Babysit Last Minute, But She Said No Because She Had To Work. Now She’s Calling Her Names And It’s Causing Drama.

Medical appointments can mess up anyone’s day and it can be really stressful if you need childcare.

But what if you’re also putting a family member in a similar situation by asking for help?

That’s what happened in this story.

Check out why the poster had to pass on a request from family.

AITAH for not babysitting for my cousin last minute? I received a text from my cousin’s wife yesterday asking if I could babysit her 1 year old baby today because she was having fibroid removal surgery. My cousin Jack was supposed to drive her and was staying at the hospital. The surgery was originally booked for this fall, but they told her last minute that they had an opening for her today.

It turns into a very tricky spot.

In the message she told me that money is currently very tight between her and my cousin, so they would not be able to pay me. This would have been fine and I would have accepted, had I not been scheduled to work. She would have needed me there at 7am and my shift was 6am-noon. So I politely told her I could not babysit. She never responded. I went downstairs after this exchange and my mom asked “so what time are you babysitting?” I told her I was not and that I have work. She told me I was so rude to not call off for Nora and that she was disappointed in my behavior. I asked her why she didn’t call off work to watch Nora’s baby if it was so important to her. She told me I was a brat and said I know her job is a “real job.” I work in food service and she knows that I take my job seriously. I’m working to pay for school and both me and my boyfriend are saving every penny to hopefully move in together within the next year.

But nothing seems to ease the tension.

She called me a few other rude names and is now not speaking to me. She also must have told some of my other family members about the situation because I’ve now received 2 texts. One from my grandma, about how I should be willing to do anything for my family and that I need to “make exceptions for family.” I’m annoyed at the whole situation. As for Nora, I do feel bad that she was stressed looking for a last minute babysitter on top of having surgery, and I don’t know what she ended up doing. But I also know that I didn’t want to get written up for calling out without giving 24 hours notice, especially since I’ve been at this job only 3 months. So AITAH for not calling off work to babysit?

Here is what folks are saying.

I can’t imagine asking anyone to do this for me.

They sound old fashioned. I bet they think this is a woman’s place.

Definitely. If you don’t want to give respect, you can’t expect to receive it.

I don’t know why they all have so much nerve.

I hadn’t thought of this, but it wouldn’t surprise me.

I bet their holidays are full of drama.

Drama that’s not her problem.

