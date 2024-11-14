Her Friend Still Expects To Be Invited To Her Birthday Party After Making Rude Comments, But This Woman Is Ready To Cut Her Off For Good

Every friendship goes through bumps in the road, but what happens when your friend changes seemingly overnight?

This woman thought her friend had her back, but when she started making rude and bullying comments, she had to rethink their whole relationship.

And she definitely started rescinding some party invites.

Check it out.

AITA for disinviting a friend to a party after she was rude to me I (30F) went to a gathering a few months back and my “friend” (30F) was there as well. We have hung out in groups before, so I was just entering the gathering expecting to have a good time. I like to make self-deprecating jokes and have always been the “clown” in friendship groups, so I’m totally fine laughing at myself.

Self-deprecating humor is sometimes used as a defense mechanism.

My “friend” suddenly started to make very mean comments aimed at me, disguised as a joke. She got the group to somehow laugh at me, and the cute “funny” anecdote I shared from my childhood suddenly became “she is so stupid; let’s laugh at her.” When we would talk about serious things and I would share my opinion, she would just burst out laughing like I said something. Then I asked, “What’s funny?” and she would say, “Nothing, just the way you said it is funny” My other friend was showing me a video that really upset her, and I was trying to sympathise with her and I said, “Ya, it’s a very sad clip.” The “friend” saw the video and said, “Ya, I think its sad. But it’s not as sad as you (me) are making it seem. You’re just pretending so she (other friend) will like you.”

Whoa. That’s quite the accusation…

And then she laughs as if it is a joke. I was too stunned to speak. Other people also called her a “school bully” jokingly, and she just started to say, “Oh, I wasn’t a bully; I was just cool.” She also goes on to make fun of the gift I got my friend saying it is ugly.

Ok, things went from “questionable” to “mean” quickly.

She never behaved this way before, so I have no idea where this came from. I left the gathering thinking I am never going to talk to her again. She texted me apologising for her behaviour, so she probably knew she did something wrong. Last week, I had my birthday party and every year, she was invited. But this year, I invited everyone in our friend circle but her.

Perhaps she was afraid they’d be bullied on their birthday.

At the party, everything was great but one of our [friends] brought up the fact that “she” was missing. It suddenly made me feel like maybe I overreacted and maybe I should have invited her if everyone else was invited. Was ITA?

What does Reddit think?

Should this friend have accepted the apology and moved on?

Some Redditors questioned the her age based on their writing alone.

Users acknowledged this friend was in her delulu stage.

The readers also noted that her facing these consequences leaves her with two choices.

People were genuinely shocked this was a friendship between two thirty-year-olds!

This woman needs to understand what it means to be a good friend.

She clearly doesn’t get it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.