Husband Decided To Surprise His New Bride And Invite Their Friends On Their Honeymoon. But Even After She Told Him That He Ruined Their Honeymoon, He Doesn’t Get Why It Was A Big Deal.

The honeymoon is a very special moment in any couple’s story.

Or at least it should be.

But unfortunately, this woman’s husband decided to do something during their honeymoon that she’s finding hard to understand, nevermind forgive.

For his part, he can’t quite grasp why she’s so upset.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my husband he ruined our honeymoon? So, my husband and I just got back from our honeymoon, and honestly, I’ve been holding onto a lot of frustration since we returned. We had both been so excited about it because it was our first big trip together as a married couple. It was supposed to be a romantic, once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it turned out to be anything but that for me. A few weeks before the wedding, my husband started talking about how it would be “fun” if we invited his best friend and his wife to join us for part of the honeymoon.

This talk alone would drive any sane listener up the wall.

I immediately told him that I wasn’t comfortable with the idea because I wanted this trip to be about us. But he kept bringing it up, saying it would make the trip “more exciting” and less “boring.” I stuck to my guns and thought I had made it clear that it wasn’t happening. Well, we arrive at our destination, and to my shock, his best friend and wife are waiting at the hotel lobby. My husband had secretly invited them anyway, saying it would be “no big deal” and that we could still have our alone time.

I’m wondering: what kind of friend would accept participating in this nonsense?

But the entire trip turned into group dinners, shared activities, and zero intimacy. I barely got any time with just him, and when I brought it up, he acted like I was overreacting. He said we could go on a “private vacation” another time, and that I should be grateful we got to travel at all. When we got home, I told him he ruined what was supposed to be our special honeymoon. He just shrugged and said I was making it a bigger deal than it was, and that “we’ll have plenty of other trips.” I can’t shake the disappointment, though, and he still doesn’t seem to get why I’m upset. AITA?

This woman really needs a hug.

I’m curious to see what Redditors are saying about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter thinks she should reconsider.

Another reader sounds baffled.

Another commenter chimes in.

Exactly.

Another reader shares some advice.

This is not a good (or romantic) start to their marriage.

She has every right to be upset.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.