Her Husband Told Her That He Would Pack All Of Her Mugs For Her, But He Actually Threw Them Away. So Her Sister Sent Her New Ones Just To Mess With Him.

Husbands and wives sometimes disagree about what belongings are important, but that doesn’t mean that they should throw each other’s belongings away.

In today’s story, that’s exactly what happens. A husband threw away his wife’s mugs, but the wife’s family stepped in to help the sister and get revenge on her husband at the same time.

My BIL threw away all my sisters mugs instead of packing them like he promised, so we sent her new stuff just to agitate him. My sister and her husband moved to Arkansas to be close to his parents. She was going to pack up her mugs, but he told her not to, that he would pack them up to bring back on a later trip.

What he did instead was throw away all her mugs.

So here’s what me, my stepmom, and my dad did to agitate him. My dad sent her a couple mugs.

My stepmom sent her a set of blue Diamond pots and pans since she only has one pan, it’s the pink set my stepmom ordered for her.

Me I sent her a set of cutesy ceramic Marshmellow mugs, a cookie mug with a cookie holder slot on the bottom, an Oreo mug set that has cookie tongs and a cookie holder along with the mug, and a cookie dunker. I think the cookie dunker was a nice touch since she’ll like how cute it is and he’ll hate it for being a useless utensil.

That’s so rude to throw her mugs away! I love that her family sent her new mugs and dishes.

