Her Mom Is A Bad Driver And Won’t Listen To Her Concerns, So She Finally Blew Up At Her

No one would argue with you if you said a lot of drivers really shouldn’t be on the road. Who hasn’t yelled in frustration after someone does something stupid and dangerous in their car?

But it’s a bit different if that problematic driver happens to be your mom. Check out how this daughter handled it.

AITA for telling my mom that she shouldn’t be allowed to drive? My mom has been driving for years and isn’t a very good one. Her car has multiple scratches and dings (the car is a 2023..) and the interior is always dirty. She also drives a full sized SUV Expedition for “safety” and I’ve caught her multiple times using high beams.

Talking to her isn’t helping.

She always deflects and says “Don’t tell me what to do. The government gave me a license, not you.” Tonight I needed to leave early and asked her to move her car at the back of the driveway. While I was backing up, she had her high beams still on and I couldn’t see anything. I yelled multiple times to turn off the headlights and she just stood there and did nothing.

So she tries something more extreme.

So I went over to her needlessly giant SUV and told her to shut the high beams/headlights off and she said, “I don’t know how to.” At that point I was flabbergasted. I’ve never driven her SUV and still found out how to turn off the lights within a second. I called her an idiot and that she shouldn’t be able to drive. AITA?

