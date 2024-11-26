Her Mom Kept Hogging The Popcorn Bucket While They Were At The Movies, So She Brought Her Own And An Argument Erupted

Family dynamics and traditions are funny: silly things can suddenly turn into arguments and tantrums.

In this case, a woman shares that during their monthly trip to the movies, her mom, quite the popcorn aficionada, will eat popcorn so fast she can barely have some.

So she finally decided to sneak in her own bucket.

Her mom took that personally.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for bringing my own popcorn to the movies because my mom eats like a vacuum cleaner? So, my mom (54 years old) and me (24 year old female), have this tradition where we go to the movies once a month. It’s fun and I love that I get to spend quality time with her, but there’s this one major issue: my mom is a popcorn monster. The second the movie starts, she’s inhaling the popcorn like she hasn’t eaten in days. She’s a pretty healthy lady, watches her diet and everything, she just LOVES popcorn.

Naturally, they should get two separate buckets, right?

She finishes the entire bucket before the previews are done. And guess who gets none? Me. I tried telling her to leave some for me because i’d love a bite or two as well and she just shrugs and says “You should eat faster.”

Her mom is a savage!

This time, I decided to take the matters into my own hands and so I snuck in a separate bag of popcorn just for myself to enjoy. We got to the theater, she grabbed her bucket, we waited until the lights dimmed, and naturally, she started ravishing her popcorn. I started eating mine as well. Halfway through the movie, mom caught me munchin on my popcorn and I swear if looks could kill…

How dare she eat her own popcorn!

She gave me this look, leaned over and whispered “Did you seriously bring your own popcorn?” and I just nodded and kept eating.

After the movie was done, she told me that what I did was very selfish, it would’ve been nice to share with her, and that I ruined her experience.

Two buckets of popcorn could be their new tradition. She decided to tell her mom the plain truth.

I was a bit shocked, it’s just popcorn after all, and she never leaves me some.

Here is where I might be the in the wrong: I told her she eats the popcorn like a vacuum cleaner and that she always eats her portion and mine as well. But she still expects me to leave her some if I bring my own. How is that fair? She doesn’t want to go to the movies with me anymore. AITA for bringing my own popcorn because my mom can’t control herself?

Her mom is definitely in the wrong here and hopefully, they work this out.

Let’s see if Redditors agree.

The good thing about family traditions is, you can always make improvements.

Hopefully, the popcorn war days are over between them.

