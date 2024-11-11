Her Sister Bailed On Bachelorette Party Expenses, So Bride Decided To Drop Her From The Wedding Party Until She Could Repay Her Debt

Weddings bring families closer together, but they can also reveal cracks in even the closest of relationships.

When one sister’s habit of skipping out on the bill spills into a hefty debt from a Vegas bachelorette party, the bride-to-be wonders whether she can trust her sister to afford her other bridesmaid duties.

She’s considering dropping her from the event altogether.

AITA for demanding that my sister pay me back or not be a bridesmaid? My sister, friend, best friend (maid of honor) and I took a trip to Vegas as part of my bachelorette.

Her sister hasn’t always proved to be the most financially reliable person.

My sister has a history of not paying people back, including me, but it was smaller things like restaurants, so I let it go. I knew this and wanted to put my card down for the hotel, food, etc and have my bridesmaids pay me back.

When her best friend offered to put down her card, the bride trusted her sister to be on her best behavior.

But my best friend said she would because it’s not right for a bride to do it. I thought there was no way my sister wouldn’t pay her back. However, I thought shame would make my sister change her ways, so I agreed.

We got a 2-bedroom suite and it was 2 nights in Vegas. We agreed to split everything. I paid my portion as well and each person owed $600, not including flights.

It soon became clear she overestimated her sister.

What I didn’t know was my sister asked my best friend if she could put her flight on her card as well because she was maxed out on her credit card. I did not know this and my best friend thought it wasn’t a big deal. So my sister now owes my best friend $800.

The best friend, to her credit, tried to be patient, but as months went by, the debt became harder and harder to ignore.

She waited for her to pay her back for 6 months and then mentioned it last time we had coffee. She admitted she didn’t want to tell me because she was suppose to handle everything, but my sister has not replied to any of her communications. I asked my sister who said she was broke and told me to please smooth things over with my best friend. I have no idea how I’m just suppose to convince her $800 loss is ok.

The bride then confronted her sister, who was less than understanding.

I told her she needs to pay her back and she got angry. She yelled at me, saying she wouldn’t have attended the bachelorette if she knew it was so expensive and it’s my fault she is now in debt to my friend.

The bride refused to let her friend eat the cost, so she paid back from her own money.

But if her sister can’t pay back the debt monetarily, then she’s going to pay another way.

I’m pretty ticked, but I couldn’t do anything and paid back my friend and removed her from the bridesmaid list. I told her she can come as a guest, but as being a bridesmaid is expensive, then she doesn’t have to be one. She got mad and said it would be humiliating if she showed up as a guest and told our mom.

The mom decides to enable her sister even further, making the bride question if she did the right thing.

My mom said I should just cover the cost, but let her be a bridesmaid for the sake of us being family. I’m conflicted because I did do a Vegas bachelorette, but my sister never told me she is broke. I don’t even know if she is really broke, she has a good job and she is known for sometimes skipping out on paying the bill. But AITA for downgrading her?

Family ties don’t always excuse financial binds.

What did Reddit think?

Her sister can make excuses all she wants, but it doesn’t change the fact that what she did was wrong.

If the bachelorette party was a test of financial responsibility, then her sister failed miserably.

This redditor doesn’t think the bride-to-be should let her sister or her enabling mother guilt her.

The fact her sister is making her deal with this on top of planning a wedding shows how inconsiderate and unreliable she really is.

Family may be priceless, but covering someone else’s debt comes at too high a cost.

Even sisterly love has its limits.

