Her Sister Was Getting On Her Nerves, So She Decided To Get Revenge By Letting Her Dad Chew Gum

Siblings can be the pettiest when it comes to being vengeful! Even small things and everyday annoyances can become reasons to be petty.

In today’s story, these sisters knew what they were doing with their petty revenge when they were younger. For example, one sister could get revenge with only a piece of gum!

Sometimes small revenge is the funniest I’m reminded from time to time about one of the pettiest moves I made as a teenager.

At the time I was around 17 and my younger sister was 13/14. She and I were very much at odds with one another growing up. (We’re cool now lol)

On this particular day we’d gotten into a spat of sorts right before she and my dad were headed out of town, with an hour long drive ahead. My dad was notorious for chewing his gum loudly with his mouth open; quite annoying honestly.

Right as they were headed out the door on their drive I looked my sister dead in the eyes and offered my dad a piece of gum. To my great pleasure he accepted and I watched my sister die inside. It was a glorious victory

The dad had no idea he was part of her revenge!

