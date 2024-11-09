Her Wife Refuses To Cook And Clean And Keeps Treating Her Like A Maid, But When She Asks Her To Help Out More She Throws A Tantrum Every Time

Couples need to collaborate on household chores.

It’s either that or have a maid, but you’re not allowed to treat your partner as one if that’s not what they want, too.

Unfortunately, this woman’s wife is treating her like the help, and she is growing increasingly frustrated with her behavior.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for disagreeing with my wife’s idea of her never learning how to cook? My wife (24) and I (26-year-old female) are struggling in our marriage as she believes she does not need to help cook or prepare food or even help clean up after, besides dishes. She was raised in a family with no chores and they had a maid come clean the house. She has never learned to cook and can not boil water despite me walking her through it, she just loses patience. I love my wife and have taken time out of our evenings to show her how to cook and measure spices, for example. She lasts about 2 minutes before either walking away or throwing a tantrum that she doesn’t want to learn and I should be the only one in this house who has to know how to cook.

She is not used to having to do anything around the house, and this starts to frustrate her partner.

The other night, I got home from work and was exhausted since it had been a busy week in healthcare. She complained she had not spent enough time with me these past few days, so I offered to have her cook with me so she could learn while also spending time together. I thought it would be cute to make a recipe together that we never ate before. She threw a fit and said she just wanted to just TV but eventually agreed to sit in the kitchen with me. About 10 minutes in, I asked her to wash a grill rack since she usually does the dishes when I cook. Surprise, she threw a tantrum.

She does not behave like a mature adult.

Eventually, she did it because she was hungry and I was busy cooking 3 different parts of the dinner. A few minutes later I had to go outside to grill some chicken and I asked if she could start putting some spices away so I would have less clean up. I think you know what happened next… She eventually stopped yelling and complaining and put some stuff away. I gave her her plate of food first to enjoy since I still had some cleaning up to do. I talked to some friends about it and they said if it was their significant other who never cooked they would eventually say they had to prepare their own meals if they would not help.

Growing up relying on a maid to do everything skewed her perception of a normal household.

I have mentioned in the past she should learn to cook on her own for numerous reasons. One being that she is a very picky eater so anything I do cook, I have to prepare differently and separately. I am also the one who does the “handyman” duties as well as takes care of all the bills and yard work. I do have to give credit where credit is due and mention that she does the dishes and puts the laundry away. AITA?

A healthy relationship requires both to carry the load.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say.

Relying on a busy partner to learn basic chores when information is so readily available is not cool.

Having to “raise” an adult is frustrating.

