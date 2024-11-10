Here’s The Correct Method For Spraying Down And Cleaning Air Conditioning Units – ‘All that debris is making your air conditioner work hella hard.’

Yes, it is a good idea to clean your air conditioning units.

A lot of folks don’t take the time to do it, but most home experts agree that it’s a good move.

A TikTokker named Kyle posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what he claims is the best way to get those units nice and clean.

Kyle walked viewers through the process and said the first step is to take the fuse out of the fusebox on your house so the AC unit has no power.

He said, “Close the box up so you don’t spritz moisture all up in here. Take them screws out; they a quarter-inch. Take them all out, almost all of them.”

Kyle said the next step is to take the side panel off of the AC unit. The coils on the inside of the unit have a lot of dirt on them and he said, “All that debris is making your air conditioner work hella hard. You need to give it a break.”

Kyle said people should gently spray water from a garden hose to get rid of the debris on the coils.

He said not to use a jet spray because it will damage the coils.

Kyle also advised viewers no to take the screws on top of the unit out because, “They hold the fan shroud in there.”

Those units get pretty dirty…

