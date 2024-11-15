Hilton Hotel Customer Put One Of Their Hawaii Locations On Blast After Discovered The Staff Was Having A Strike During Their Stay

Does going to Hawaii sound like a good time to you?

I know I’d love to hop on a plane and head there today!

Well, imagine heading to that tropical paradise and then finding out that your vacation might not be as wonderful as you imagined.

A woman named Lisa posted a video on TikTok and talked about how her Hawaiian vacation didn’t go as planned.

Lisa’s first text overlay reads, “Hilton Hawaii failed to disclose this when we booked.”

She then wrote, “Don’t book a stay at the Hilton Hawaii! There is a strike and it’s chaotic.”

Lisa told viewers, “I’m at the Hilton Hawaiian. Workers are striking. Very relaxing.”

The video showed viewers that there was a strike happening outside the hotel and workers could be seen shouting on the beach outside.

Lisa added, “I can’t believe that the hotel would allow this to go on so long.”

That’s a bummer…

