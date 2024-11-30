His Brother Didn’t Invite Him To His Wedding, But When He Decided To Move Across The Country, His Family Blamed Him For Breaking Everyone Up

Being one of five quintuplets must be a fascinating experience, but everything comes with pros and cons.

In today’s story, one guy’s older brother (by seconds, they’re quintuplets) doesn’t invite him to his wedding. Yet everyone blames the younger brother for breaking up the family.

Check out the full story…

AITA for moving across the country and splitting the five of us up (Quints)? I’m 1 (28 M) of 5 in a set of quintuplets. In order it goes Aiden, Beth, Charlotte, Deanna and me Eric. It wasn’t horrible, and our parents did in all honesty a great job with all us.

One of their siblings was a little problematic…

I think really the only problem we had was Aiden who was the first out and knew he was the first out had a pretty big ego and felt he was superior over the other four of us and tried to push us around. Our parents did what they could to keep him inline and for the most part the rest of us would ignore him Three years ago my brother decided to marry his then girlfriend.

This is where it gets bad…

Our family for the most part are pretty laid back. This is good because out of the five of us, I’m the gay one. Up to a certain point it was never really an issue.

Or so I thought. His wife’s family complete opposite. Highly political (Conservative) and devote Catholic. Again to each their own and it wasn’t anything for us to talk to him about. If she makes him happy then there isn’t anything we can do about it.

They were so MEAN!

When they got married I wasn’t included in any part of it. Her parents were paying for it and they had the final say and said they couldn’t allow a gay person in the wedding party or in the church. My brothers, sisters and parents say they fought to get me invited, but were shot down each time. My sisters were part of the wedding party but none declined.

It only gets worse…

My dad offered to stay with me for the day and we would do something. I told him it was okay and both parents needed to be at the wedding. The day of the wedding a couple of friends took a day trip. We had a great time, but it still would have been nice to see Aiden get married.

He met someone…

Not long after the wedding I was on vacation and met someone. Long distance as it maybe three years later we have been making it work. We have been talking about one of moving, and I told him I loved Seattle and that if anyone was going to move it was going to be me.

He had to break the big news!

Last night mom and dad asked for all of us to come for dinner. I didn’t say much at all and everyone was talking and I was just listening and on occasion say a yes or no or answer an easy question. My dad finally noticed and looked over and asked if I was okay. I just told him I have a lot on my mind and he asked what’s going on “I’m moving to Seattle” The room went crazy.

His dad was supportive but everyone else…

I can’t say I was being attacked, but it still felt like it with the way everyone was firing off all their questions and calling me an AH for breaking the five of us up. Dinner ended shortly after and Dad and I went out to his barn and talked for a long time.

Weather he gave it to me or not I am going to move. But he gave me his blessing and told me he would help however he could.

His sisters are mad that he’s moving.

Today Deanna and Beth came over and started in right away. They started blaming Will for splitting the five of us up and calling me an AH for not taking the rest of us into consideration. I told them it’s not a big deal and at least one of us has the ambition to move on with their life. So AITA for moving and breaking up the five of us?

That’s so sad, but he should be able to move without feeling guilty about it.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit have to say about this one.

He should move since it sounds like that will make him happy.

