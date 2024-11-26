His Brother Took His Shoes Without Permission, So During A Family Gathering He Took Them Back

Do you know what’s more annoying than a sibling who uses your things without your permission?

When they even have the guts to deny that they indeed used your things without your permission.

In today’s story, when this man confirmed that his brother stole his shoes, he made sure to let karma do its work.

Read the story below and find out what happened.

Sometimes Revenge happens on its own This happened 20+ years ago. My brother has always helped himself to my stuff—money, clothes, etc. I had a beautiful pair of Timberland shoes that I kept at the family cottage in my bedroom that went missing. I asked him about them, and he claimed to know nothing about them.

This man saw his brother wearing his missing pair of shoes.

A few months later, I am at my mother’s house for Christmas dinner, when my brother walks in the door wearing my shoes. “Oh, are these yours?” He asked innocently. “I’ll drop them off next week.” “You know very well they are mine. You would never spend money on quality shoes!” My mother jumped in, “Oh, he just took them by mistake. It was an accident. He’ll bring them by.”

He grabbed his shoes as they left the house.

Fast forward to a few hours, I feign feeling sick and whisper to my wife, “Let’s go.” She nods. As I’m walking out the door, I quickly grab my shoes. And we get to the car, then drive home.

He found out that his brother went home wearing pink slippers.

The phone is ringing. My mom is furious, “He had to go home in my pink slippers.” I start laughing. “It’s NOT FUNNY,” she yells.

He thought it was funny revenge.

By the way, I live in Winnipeg and it was a nasty wintry night. “He had to scrape the ice off the windshield of his car while wearing my slippers.” “I think it’s hilarious,” I laugh even harder. “Please tell me you got a picture.” She hangs up on me.

At the next family event, there was tension between him and his brother.

We have another family get together a couple of days later. There is a fair bit of tension, except for me. I break the ice at the table by asking out loud, “So, did you remember to bring mom’s pink slippers?”

The shoe thief got what he deserved, and the pink slippers were just the cherry on top!

