His Classmates Refused To Listen Up During His Presentation, So He Sacrificed His Own Ears To Get Eyes On Him

Some people can naturally command a room, but others struggle to get people to listen.

This kid was the latter type in high school, but as his teacher demanded they each present during class, he had to figure out how to get people to listen.

So he made a screeching noise so loud no one ever forgot it – and they never forgot to hush when he walked to the front again.

The classroom needs to be at attention! I was the smallest kid in class. And as a freshman in high school, one of the teachers made us give our answers to a problem on the board. The thing was, we had to give a short lecture on how to solve a word math problem. But first, we had to get the attention of our classmates.

I tried calling out, no response. I was too mousy. I tried again, ignored. I crossed my arms and tapped my foot like the teacher, but it didn’t work. Not for a 95-pound weakling like me, so skipped that.

Plan C, I went nuclear. I knew how to make the chalk squeal. I grabbed two pieces, and held lightly by the back and, pushed at a low angle and tilted up until it resonates.

I started at one end of the long chalkboard, and got both pieces to start screeching. SCREEECH!!! Don’t forget, that’s two times at the same time, and with both hands. SCREEECH!!!

I turned and looked. The whole class was in shock. They’re covering their ears, with eyes squinted in pain. I’ve got the evil grin. The teacher looked at me and was laughing. She had her ears covered, too!

I worked my problem on the board. Everyone was quiet and listening, with backs straight, and paying attention. Now, that is how I liked it! One young lady, I vividly remember, had her hands clapped on her ears with a big “OOOWWWW” on her face.

The following week, it was my turn again. I picked up two pieces of chalk, and pressed them on the board. I turned and looked. Wow, everyone was paying attention! One young lady classmate said, “Please, don’t do that again!”

Sometimes, you have to act like Goliath so they won’t belittle you!

Even if your own ears bleed in the process.

