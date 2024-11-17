His Coach Bullies Him Into Running Slower, So He Trains To Become Super Fast And Calls Out His Coach At A Banquet

One of the downsides of being a kid is that adults have power over you.

Sadly, it’s not uncommon for some adults in school to take advantage of that power.

The young man in this story had this problem with his running coach.

Keep reading to see how he literally ran the extra mile to get back at him.

How to subtly tell the coach who plays favorites to shove it. I’ve been a long distance runner since I was 10. In my freshman and sophomore years of high school, I’m ranked among the top ten freshman runners in both Cross Country and Track in the state. Then we moved. The kids were great to hang out with, and the talks were about the same (nerdy and lighthearted for the runs). Except for my new coach.

This is where the power trip starts.

During speed days, he had set paces he wanted each runner to hit, and he constantly had me paced behind another runner (Fav), who I had beaten consistently. The moment I would go faster than Fav, CA would flip out and cuss us out. So, not wanting to be the new kid who rocked the boat, I bit the proverbial bullet, and just went with it. By the third meet in Cross Country, I realized that my times were stagnant from my sophomore year. So, I decided to go and ask Coach if I could go faster during practices. He just looked at me angrily and said “I’m the coach.” He did this consistently. Summer went by without a hitch because coaches aren’t allowed to have any direct role in off-season practices in my state. It allowed me to push myself. I’d had enough of CA being a jerk, so I called him out after a particularly hard day of 400m repeats. Me and Fav finish the set, with me ahead by 10 seconds. Coach: “You’re running too fast. Slow down, or you’re off the team.” Me: “Coach, I feel fine.” Coach: “Shut up, and do the pace I tell you to run!” Me: “Why?” CA: “Excuse me?” Me: “Why do you insist on making me run at a pace that you know I can beat easily? And why is it you only flip out like this when I beat Fav?” He went bright red and began screaming in my face about how I was lucky to even be on his team. After that, for the first time since starting high school, I actually started crying. My teammates heard the whole thing, and showed support, but without anything to prove what had just happened, we couldn’t do anything about it.

So this student races to create a plan.

That winter, I started work on a plan to get revenge. I went to a training center for athletes, which even got some D1 collegiate athletes for clients. The distance team for Track (which I was better at anyway) was not under Coach’s control, so I had more freedom to improve. In that one season, I dropped my 1600m time from 4:40 to almost 4:20, and my 3200m from 10:30 to 9:50, securing my spot over Fav. It also got me a chance to talk at my team’s banquet for the season’s end. One of the freshman asked me how I improved so drastically. I smiled slyly, looked directly at Coach and said into the mic: “I stopped letting that jerk –” Pointing to Coach “Treat me like I didn’t deserve first.” The hall went silent as I dropped the microphone, and walked out with my parents. This was the day before graduation, so I never saw the man again after this. And, I’ve never felt more satisfied.

Here is what folks are saying.

I could practically hear the mic dropping. So good!

Well written for sure!

I’m not a runner, but I’d say that’s great! Keep it up, kid.

Very impressive. I’m sure he appreciate props from his peers.

I would have liked to see the school find out and fire him.

This definitely wasn’t fair.

