His Dad Is Way Taller Than His Mom, So When They Each Reconfigured Their New Car It Led To Some Hilarity

The thing about pranks is that when you pull one, you are fair game for that person to pull one on you, too, as revenge.

And when you’re both adults, you can pull bigger pranks — if you can call it that.

Check out how this couple made life difficult for each other.

Just a little height difference My dad brought a brand new car, a 1985 Caprice Classic. We went for a drive so they could show off the new car to us kids and some close friends who were excited for my parents. He left the car with Mom most days. Some days she drove it but others she didn’t need to go anywhere so it sat in the driveway. Dad was roughly 6’5 and Mom was roughly 5’2″, so they both needed to adjust the driver’s seat.

Let the games begin!

Dad got petty one day and pulled one of his little pranks on Mom. While he had it at work, he welded the driver’s seat where he feels comfortable and never said a thing to Mom. Probably 2 or 3 days later Mom had an appointment. She couldn’t get the seat to budge, came in the house and asked me to see if I could figure it out. As soon as I looked at the track where the seat should slide, I saw the weld. I pointed it out to Mom. She had a look like just ate 30 lemons and she got quiet, as she typically did when angry. She went into her bedroom and grabbed pillows to put behind her so she reach the pedals. By the time we got there she looked even more sour. We left the appointment and I thought we would be heading home but we started in a different direction. I didn’t dare ask where. I just sat back for the ride and shut my mouth. After a few KM, I realized we were heading to Uncle Ernie’s place. This is where we brought Dad’s work truck to get fixed and to see Mom’s Uncle. Mom got out of the car and showed Uncle Ernie where Dad welded the seat all the way back. He kind of giggled and asked what she wanted him to do about it. Mom told him to cut off the gas and brake pedals and weld something on them so her feet can reach the pedals with the seat all the way back. After some time, measurements and welding, it was done and we went home.

And it’s a tie!

He didn’t know until the next night when he was heading to the legion like he did most nights. Within a minute he came bursting through the door ripping about the pedals. Mom just looked at him with a look of amusement, which made him angrier. He asked her where she got the idea to mess around with the brand new car. Again with the same look as before she answered, “If I can’t reach the pedals, what am I supposed to do? Now if you want to take your truck tonight you can take the car tomorrow and remove the welding from the seat first so it moves right and then you can take the extensions off the pedals. ” That is exactly what he did too. Do you think he would learn his lesson? Not my Dad. He always said, ” I am NOT stubborn and I will fight to the death to prove it. “

Here is what folks are saying.

I wouldn’t call it funny, but they do seem evenly matched.

It sounds like they have money to burn.

I don’t get the point of it.

Agreed.

I don’t think prank is the right word if welding is involved. But yes, let’s hope they don’t get neck problems.

Would they set each other on fire as a “prank,” too?

Some people have no sense of humor.

