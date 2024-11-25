His Dad Told Him That He’s Going To New Zealand On His Honeymoon, But Got Furious When He Found Out That He Told His Mom’s Family About The Plans

Getting caught in the middle of divorced parents can be stressful, especially when the parents blame you for the drama. Who needs that?

In today’s story, one person who has divorced parents shares that his dad is getting married again. The problem is that he slipped and told his mom’s family about his dad’s honeymoon.

Now his dad is furious!

He doesn’t like being caught in the middle!

Read the full story below.

AITA for mentioning my dad’s honeymoon location I’m in my mid-20s, and I live with my grandparents who are my mother’s parents. I was the result of a teenage pregnancy. And my parents have been split up since I left home at 18.

This person was talking to their dad about his upcoming wedding.

My dad is getting remarried in a couple of months. And while I don’t keep in super close contact with him, the other day I was chatting with him on the phone about wedding-related stuff and what’s happening with his side of the family.

They casually mentioned the honeymoon to their grandparents.

That night, I was chatting with my grandparents and mentioned a few of the things we talked about in the conversation. Like, oh, this aunt moved house, dad’s going on a honeymoon to New Zealand, etc. He had specifically said not to mention something about some Christmas plans, which I did not.

The dad called and was very angry.

Today, he calls me up in a rage, saying that he’s been telling people different locations for his honeymoon. He wants to find out how my mum knows things about him, saying she mentioned it in an email to him today. My stance on the issue has always been “I won’t be in the middle,” and if they try, I cut off contact for a few months.

They told him they had no idea it was supposed to be a secret.

I told him I didn’t know it was supposed to be secret. I chat about normal things that are happening in my life to the family that I live with. Apparently, he said I’m an adult who should have basic common sense to know that’s a secret.

Now, they got disinvited to the wedding.

Then, when I started yelling back at him, that He was trying to put me in the middle and divide my whole life up… He proceeded to disinvite me from the wedding, and tell me to change my surname. Because I’ve chosen my family.

Being cut off from this family drama would be a huge win!

