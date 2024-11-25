His Entitled Neighbors Kept Parking In His Parking Spot, So He Threatened To Get Their Car Towed And Followed Through When They Ignored His Warnings

Some people are completely unreasonable, and it’s horrible when those people are your neighbors.

It’s extra horrible when they won’t stay out of your assigned parking spot.

This guy’s neighbors kept parking in his parking spot. Then one day he decided to finally get their car towed.

I’ll tow you if you park In my spot one more time I have been living in my current apartment for about a year. It is a lovely area, but the neighbors are out of touch.

Every apartment has its designated parking spot, and unfortunately, there are only about four guests parking that are always occupied. For over a year, the two neighbors from the two apartments above me have continued to park in my spot (not only them but their guests and extra cars) I got tired of asking nicely to move their cars when I got home after work and starting blocking them and towing them every time.

It’s been three times; they have never once knocked on my door to move my car while I was waiting for the towing until last week. When the oldest daughter, who didn’t live in the building and had asked her not to park there before, knocked on my door to move my car because she needed to leave and she was in a hurry. I told her that I was blocking her because I had called the towing and they were going to take her car, that I was sorry that she was late and that this was as much an inconvenience as it was for me because she bothered me right when I was about to have dinner.

The nerve… she yelled at my window that I was being nasty and that she was going to tow me 🤌🏼😂. She never apologized or act as she did something wrong. Crazy huh?

The towing came; I explained she parked in my spot and she didn’t even live here; she had to pay release on scene anyways. But I think I made my point clear. I hope she doesn’t come back, but I’ll be ready.

