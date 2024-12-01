His Girlfriend’s Friend Was Very Obnoxious About Her High-Paying Job, So When An Opportunity Presented Itself He Got Revenge That Completely Changed Her Lifestyle

Just because you can cheat the system doesn’t mean you won’t get caught.

Bragging about your life may just cost you $35,000+ About 8 years ago, my girlfriend’s friend had just graduated from university. She had managed to land a very high-paying job in the private sector. She would constantly brag about how she was making “soooo much money,” and how she have an expensive car. She would tell all her friends they need to get their act together so everyone could be like her. This girl was the definition of a B.

Fast forward to about 2 years, she has now landed a new (higher-paying) job with the government. After being with them for about a year, she “hurts” her back and is on long-term disability for months. And there is no sign of her going back to work anytime soon.

You would think that someone with an injured back would not do a lot of physical activity like skiing, partying at the bars, etc. She had a desk job and everyone knew she was faking. The best part about all this? She was posting pictures and adding comments on Facebook about all the “fun” she was having.

After months of observing this, I did some research. And tracked down the name of the insurance company that handles government workers. I filed an anonymous complaint and thought nothing would happen.

About a year later, I found out she had been sued by the government for over $35,000 in claimed wages while she was on disability. She tried to fight it in court, but the insurance company had hired a private investigator and tracked her every move. They had screen grabs of her Facebook statuses. As well as photos taken by the investigator from his car of her doing recreation activities proving her back was okay.

She lost the fight and had to pay the $35K. She lost her job, went bankrupt, and had to move back in with her parents. She is currently a 36-year-old unemployed single woman living in an isolated rural area with her parents.

