His Horrible Step-Mom Came Over Uninvited During A Drought And Used All Of Their Water, So He Made Her Buy Bottled Water And Used It Mercilessly In Front Of Her!

Some people can be so full of themselves they would ignore an approaching hurricane if it they can.

This boy’s ex mom didn’t care about a drought and used up all of their water!

Find out what he did to get his revenge and teach her a lesson!

Wicked witch of the water Not too long ago we were in the grip of one of the worst droughts I have ever seen. Many of the old timers said it was the worst they’d ever seen it, so yeah, it was bad.

Things have been rough for them…

We live on rainwater that we catch off the house and shed roof and store in tanks. At this time it’s been well over 18 months since the last time it rained, so we are buying in water for the stock and being very, very frugal with our water ration in the house. Christmas rolls around and my (now ex) stepmother invites herself out to the farm to stay with us. She is one of those people who has done everything better, and if she hasn’t, her perfect daughter has.

She is a difficult lady!

She is never wrong, you can’t have a reasonable conversation with her, and she is completely oblivious to the fact that nobody likes her, we simply tolerate her for Dads sake. So the first morning she takes a 20 minute shower. Stock all over the district are dying for lack of feed and water, all of which she saw on her drive in, and commented on – “I was going to say how awful your neighbours are, but I see you are not much better. Why are there dead sheep lying about? Why aren’t you all feeding them? You should all be reported!”

He explained the situation to her…

“Umm, it’s one of the worst droughts we’ve ever seen. No rain means no feed and no water. What little feed we can get is being shipped over from WA. Half the country is going under, haven’t you seen the news?” There had been huge charity drives, delivering feed to farmers all over the place. We were going out daily to shoot weakening stock. It is one of the worst points in my life. I hope we never sink so low again, but such is the life of a farmer in this country.

She really doesn’t seem to understand a drought.

So after she emerges from the bathroom, (I had been pounding on the door for over 15 minutes), I tell her – “you won’t be able to take another shower for 3 days. Top and tail in the sink, and when you are allowed to shower again, 2 minute maximum, there’s a timer on the shower wall. Well the tantrum erupts. “But its so hot and dusty out here!” (Rural Australia during a drought, I don’t know what she was expecting…) Then she decides that the 2 tea cups, a teaspoon and a sideplate on the kitchen sink need to be washed immediately.

She had been really ignorant!

I catch her filling the sink. “What are you doing? Haven’t you heard there’s a drought? You cant go wasting water, we don’t have enough!!!” “Oh, I don’t know how you can live this way. Surely my using a bit of water won’t make any difference!?” By the 3rd morning of her visit we are run dry. “Ahhh! What happened??? I was just washing my hair and the water started coming out dirty then it stopped!!!”

He had warned her!

“I told ya! We are out of water. You’ve used more water than the 5 of us would use in a fortnight, in less than 2 days!” Here’s where the pettiness comes in. I had organised a truckload of water to be delivered to the stock tanks a few days before the wicked witch arrived. So any time we needed water, we would sneak off down to the shearers quarters (which run off the stock tanks) and use our water in our frugal way, delighted in knowing she had no idea.

This is where it got fun!

I sent her to town to buy bottled water for all of us, then each evening I took long leisurely sponge baths, filling my basin up in front of her, using up all her precious bottled water, while she complained I was using too much. After 2 days of buying bottled water and no showers, she decided she would rather run the tap than visit with family, so she buggered off back home. I had never been so happy to see her leave.

And the cherry on top!

It’s now 9 months later and we are living in a swamp. I’m sitting out on the verandah now, listening to the frogs croaking in the sodden paddocks. And the best part is, Dad finally left her and I never have to see her again.

Geez! How hard was it for this woman to understand that they did not have enough water!

Let’s check out what the Reddit community has to say.

This user shares how they had a water shortage in Michigan.

This user thinks uninvited people are absurd for showing up!

This user shares the story of their country and how they deal with water shortage!

This user doubts the ex-mom learned her lesson.

This user knows this story is more than a petty revenge.

Who would have thought people could be so ignorant!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.