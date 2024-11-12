His Little Brother Got Him In Trouble, Which Meant He Couldn’t Go On The Family Fishing Trip. So He Got Revenge By Making Sure Something His Brother Loathed Was In The Car.

While the older generation loves old classic hits from the 60s, younger people might hate them.

In today’s story, one guy shares a story about how he hated family road trips when he was younger because his dad would play a mixtape from the 60s.

During one of their fishing trips, he was told he couldn’t go because he had homework to finish. It was all his brother’s fault for ratting him out.

So to get back at his little brother, he made sure something was missing from the car and something else his brother hated suddenly reappeared.

I was kind of glad I didn’t get to go.. When I was a kid, my stepfather had a recorded road trip mixtape. It’s made up of all the songs he’d listened to with his own parents on road trips. Elvis. Bobby Darin, Paul Anka, all stuff that was a hit around 1960.

And we hated it. There are only so many times you can hear Annette Funicello before you want to roll down your window and stick your head out and hope a passing truck takes it clean off. So, it really wasn’t hard to figure out why the tape went missing during a camping trip in 1987.

A year or so later, we were supposed to go fishing for the weekend, but my youngest brother, tattletale weasel he was, decided to tell tales about me being behind on homework. It was true, of course, but not nearly as bad as he made it sound. Still, it meant I was going to have to stay home with Mom and finish it instead.

The next morning, I volunteered to help pack up the car and made sure to do two things… Vanish the bag of peach rings my brother hid in the door pocket, and pop the roadtrip mixtape into the stereo. When my stepdad started the car, and “Blue Suede Shoes” began to pour out of the speakers, he was so happy he headed back in. He gave my mother a kiss and thanked her for finding it.

She had no idea what he was talking about, but she played along for a minute until he left again, and then just stared at me. “What? I happened to find that oldies mixtape of his in my camping stuff the other day when I packed for fishing. Was I not supposed to give it back to him?” I’m pretty sure Mom was the one that made it disappear the second and final time.

They think he is being punished when the truth is he’s the one punishing them.

