Neighbor Wanted His Permission To Build A New Road, But Wrongly Assumed This Meant He Would Help Pay For It

Neighbors — ya can’t choose ’em, and most of us have ’em.

See how one Redditor handles a construction misunderstanding — some may even call it the only roadblock on their path…

AITA for not paying for road I would use if built. Straight to the story: A developer in our area went bust, and plots behind and next to my land were for sale for a good price. Suddenly, I had new potential neighbours. One day, a guy appeared on my land, introduced himself, and told me that he had bought the land behind mine, and asked if I would agree to allow them to build a road on the border of my land. The person who owns the land next to me don’t want it to go in the middle of his land. But he would agree to have it on the border of our two lands, as he could also use the same road as his driveway.

Interesting, sounds like all parties will have to work together for this road to happen.

I agreed and told him that, “Sure — the only condition is that I can also use the road, if I need to access that side of my land, if I need for whatever reason.” So he has to do all the paperwork and when everything is ready we can make it official.

Ok, it seems this property owner was clear about their wants.

We exchanged contacts, and everything seemed to be great. A few days ago, I got an email with an attachment with plans and everything and costs divided to three, assuming that everyone including me will pay 1/3. The future neighbour next to me replied, that he would only cover part of the cost of what he would use, as he would only use half of it. I replied to his email with something like, “I am sorry if there was a misunderstanding, but I will not pay for the road, because I don’t need that road. I will allow you to build it, and my only condition is that I can use it, if I need it. That means that the person next to me would have to cover 25%, and the rest is the guy who is behind us.

Well, maybe the man did misunderstand. Perhaps this will end peacefully…

The guy called me and was mad at me, [said] that I was selfish and greedy, and that I expected to use something that others built, and it would be so expensive for him! I am a jerk! He did not exactly use the word *******, but AITA?

Whoa, this escalated quickly! What does Reddit think?

Overwhelmingly, readers said, “NTA.”

And many had advice.

Some questioned why the neighbor wasn’t clear from the get-go.

And others wondered why he’d purchase inaccessible land in the first place.

This property owner was clear about his wants, and his neighbor ignored them.

I’d withdraw the offer and move on.

