His Neighbor Was Using His Leaf Blower At Night While He Was Trying To Watch TV, But Then He Explained His Hilarious Plot To Get Back At His Stepson

A leaf blower can be a highly effective alternative to raking leaves, but it can also be loud.

In today’s story, one neighbor is annoyed at first that his neighbor is using his leaf blower at night. He’s trying to watch TV and the noise from the leaf blower is bothering him.

However, when his neighbor knocks at the door and explains why he’s using the leaf blower, he is happy to help.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Was annoyed with neighbor until I benefitted from his petty revenge 7 pm last night and my neighbor decides he’s going to get out his backpack leaf blower and work on the leaves in his yard. It’s dark, it had been drizzling earlier. Why is he working on trying to blow wet leaves around? I was starting to get a little annoyed because I was trying to enjoy dinner while watching TV.

The neighbor knocked at the door.

That was, until I heard a knock on my door. It was my neighbor asking me to move my car out of the street into the driveway for a minute and in return he would blow all of the leaves off my front lawn for me. This is when he tells me that his stepson was supposed to hand rake their leaves earlier that day before he left for work. Guess the kid mouthed off again; he makes the kid do yardwork when he’s in trouble.

The neighbor was getting revenge on his stepson.

My neighbor gets home and sees that the leaves aren’t done. Mad, he grabs his leaf blower and proceeds to blow all the leaves from the yard into the street in the spot where his stepson parks his car in front of the house. He realizes that he doesn’t have enough leaves. However, the tree in my front yard decided to carpet my front lawn with leaves that day. This is when he knocks on my door.

OP explains the results of the revenge.

He got rid of the leaves on my front lawn and the leaves on my other neighbor’s front lawn and added them to the pile on the street. He then had me move my car back in to it’s original spot which was on one end of the leaf pile and parked his work truck on the other end of the leaf pile. All so his stepson would have to park down the block and do a “walk of shame” home.

That’s a funny revenge story on the stepson. It’s kind of cool that the stepdad had the neighbors help him.

