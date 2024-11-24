Neighbors Want A Homeowner To Cut Down His Late Grandparent’s Apple Tree So Their Hot Tub Can Get Sun, But He Says No Because They Rubbed Him The Wrong Way

Trees often carry sentimental value along with many other perks. But not everyone appreciates that.

In this case, a man shares that his neighbors are threatening to sue him if he doesn’t take down his heirloom tree from his garden because it’s casting shade on the spot they want to install a hot tub.

AITA for not removing a tree from my property as my new neighbour demands? I live in my late grandparents’ home. I’ve spent the last few years modernizing it and making it fit my style. There is only one thing I’ve not touched, and that is the apple tree in the back garden. My grandparents planted it on the day they moved into the house, and it came from my grandfather’s family orchard as a sapling, a way of bringing a bit of his family with them. I love the tree and some of my favorite memories as a child are picking fruit from it or climbing it when I was little.

Wel, new neighbors recently moved in next door and they keep complaining about the tree. They want it cut down, as it is casting shade into their garden where they want to put a hot tub. None of the trees overhangs onto their property at all, it just sadly cuts off light in that one specific area. I’ve apologised, but told them I won’t be cutting it down and suggested they put their hot tub somewhere else in the garden as it’s a big space.

I’d even planned to try and smooth things over when it grows fruit this year by bringing them a bag of fresh apples. They are mad at me and complaining about how it’s just a tree and it’s not a big deal to cut it down. The husband has also been threatening to get lawyers involved to force me to cut it down. I’ll admit that angered me and zapped any goodwill I had towards them or any desire to smooth things over.

I’ve told them to do whatever they want, but warned them I’ve got a camera in my back garden, so if they mess with my tree, I will know. I set this up a few years ago due to local kids stealing all the apples. I don’t mind giving apples away to people as they grow plenty, but I have an issue with people helping themselves. I know it’s just a tree and it’s perhaps silly to be so enraged by their demands and threats, but it has sentimental value to me. Is it really that unreasonable for me to not care that it casts some shade into their garden? AITA?

Wanting to cut down someone else’s heirloom tree is the epitome of entitlement.

Hands off, please.

