His Professor Would Humiliate Him In Class, So He Wrote Something On His Test Paper To Make Sure He Won’t Embarrass Him Again

Trying to humiliate me in physics classes? Keep trying. So, I was the smart person at school that received good grades for low efforts (well, at least in mathematics and physics). I am a logical thinker, but am horrible at remembering facts while also being lazy. I had great teachers until I had HIM. Let’s call him Gargamel. My dad said he looks like him (from The Smurfs), and he actually did.

Gargamel is absolutely the typical “evil physics teacher.” Imagine one in your head—yeah, that’s probably him. He was known for making all of his students hate him.

And he was a friend of the school’s principal. So he was kinda untouchable for complaints (there were many). Even a (funny but sadistic) teacher laughed when he heard we had Gargamel in physics.

Anyways, this teacher liked it if people were smart, hard working, and calculated EXACTLY the way he did. With all the extra steps (all of that criteria needed to be fulfilled for him to like someone). He loved to humiliate his students in front of the class.

If someone does not understand how an exercise works, he insists on that person to solve that in front of everyone on a projector. He let people sweat for easily over half an hour and barely helping at all. I think the longest he forced someone in that situation was for around an hour. He was rather waiting and demoralizing that person passive aggressively.

Even the “good ones” who always give their best. He even pretended not to understand an Asian girl who spoke pretty fine. He wanted one of us to always translate for him.

He was not happy having me as his student. He explained how to solve an exercise. As soon as I understood, I finished writing it down by myself and continued doing the next ones. I wanted to spare me those homeworks.

He saw a student (me, who had GOOD grades) not watching him admiringly, and thought he’d win by wanting me to continue the exercise they were at. It was a different example. I missed that as it wasn’t necessary, but it was easy to understand, catch up, and quickly continue that. So, he had let that slip.

He checked on me a few times, always grinning the way he did when he made someone struggle. Throughout the year, I had him as teacher, but he never caught me off-guard. So he tried to find little things to complain about, trying to make me feel uncomfortable (mostly, unrelated to the physics classes).

Homework was always checked and someone had to present that. He walked to me, saw that I calculated on the paper he handed us, and made fun of me that it’s poorly done and non representable. Nobody should dare to calculate more efficiently.

Only his way was valid, and everything else was wrong. He absolutely HATED it if anybody did it differently. He loved to “steal” points every here and there.

We had written a few exams, and one had an exam question that should take around 4/5 of the page to solve. Because of the extra steps you need to do when calculating like him. Well, there was a way to simplify that one into a super basic setting. So it took me roughly around 1/4 of the page to solve it (it was not even close to the method he insisted us on using).

Since it was the last question, and I still had plenty of time left, I chose to write down in a few sentences an explanation of why this is correct. I was bored and wanted to annoy him a little by saving me from losing points on that. Once he corrected those tests and handed them out, I saw he gave me the full amount of points on that one.

After that, he gave up trying to set up traps for me. He looked pretty annoyed whenever he was around me. I think since then, he also tortured my other classmates less than before. So it was a win for more than just me!

