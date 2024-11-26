His Roommate’s Annoying Girlfriend Kept Eating All His Food Every Time She’d Visit, So He Finally Told His Roommate To Stop Inviting His Girlfriend Over

Some conversations can be really awkward to have, but it’s better to have them sooner than later especially if the problems keep getting worse.

For example, setting boundaries with roommates is very important so they aren’t surprised when you complain that they overstepped your boundaries.

This guy seems to have a boundary of not wanting anyone to eat his food including leftovers and food he meal preps for the week; however, his roommate doesn’t think it’s a big deal and lets his girlfriend eat his food.

AITA for telling my roommate his girlfriend can’t stay over every weekend after she ate all my food—again? So, I own my apartment and rent out the second room to a buddy of mine. Everything was cool at first, but lately, his girlfriend has been staying over every weekend.

I wouldn’t mind so much if it wasn’t for the fact that every time she’s here, she helps herself to my stuff—mainly my food. I meal prep for the week, and I buy my own groceries. It’s not like I don’t share sometimes, but I’ve noticed that after every weekend she’s here, a bunch of my food is gone.

Snacks, leftovers, even stuff like my eggs and bread—just gone. I’ve tried hinting at it, like casually mentioning how much food I go through, but it keeps happening. Last weekend, I had a really long week at work, so I treated myself to some nice takeout and planned to save half of it for lunch the next day. The next morning, I open the fridge, and it’s gone.

I texted my roommate, and he said, “Oh, my girlfriend was hungry, so she ate it. Sorry, man.” That was the last straw. I told him we needed to talk and said that while I’m okay with her visiting sometimes, she can’t keep staying over every weekend and eating my food. I told him it’s not fair, especially since she’s not contributing to groceries or utilities. He got defensive, saying that since he pays rent, she should be able to stay over whenever, and I’m making a big deal out of “just a few snacks.”

I stood my ground and told him she needs to stop coming over so often unless they start buying their own food and being more considerate. Now, he’s mad at me, and I’m getting the cold shoulder. AITA for putting my foot down after his girlfriend kept eating all my food?

