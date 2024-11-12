His Sister And Her Boyfriend Would Use His Xbox Without His Permission, So He Messed Up The Parental Controls So They’d Be Stuck Watching Kids’ Movies

When it comes to personal stuff, like cell phones, Xbox, or laptops, there is an unwritten rule to always ask permission from the owner before using them.

This man shares how her sister and her boyfriend would use his Xbox to watch movies whenever he was out of the house, and they never asked.

So he messed up the parental controls of the console.

Read the story below for all the details!

Steal my Xbox? Fine. Good luck using it. Back when my sister and I were still living at home, she’d sometimes invite her boyfriend over to watch a movie. Normally, this would be fine, but the problem was that she didn’t have a DVD player in her room. But who did? Me.

His sister and her boyfriend would use his Xbox without permission.

Or rather, my original Xbox with the DVD remove and receiver kit (total scam, by the way). I started to notice that if I wasn’t around, they’d take the Xbox from my room and into hers so they could watch a movie for a couple hours. There was no asking or anything. They’d simply take it because I wasn’t in my room at that time.

So this guy messed up the parental controls and disabled them from watching good movies.

This happened a handful of times, so I decided to be petty and setup the adult controls so they couldn’t watch anything beyond PG-13. I can’t remember the details, I may have even set it to just G rated. The controls were locked behind a password that only I knew. Suddenly, my Xbox stayed in my room.

Haha! That’s funny. Let’s find out what other people have to say about this.

Here’s an Xbox-related incident.

How about this?

An annoyed sibling speaks up.

This user shares a modern-day tech-inspired commandment.

Finally, sweet move, according to this one.

Stealing is never cool, mate!

Now, watch some kiddie movies to entertain yourselves. LOL.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.